Ex-DEATH Members GENE HOGLAN, STEVE DIGIORGIO And BOBBY KOELBLE Perform Quarantine Version Of 'Overactive Imagination'

Three former members of DEATH — drummer Gene Hoglan, bassist Steve DiGiorgio and guitarist Bobby Koelble — recently teamed up with their DEATH TO ALL bandmate, guitarist/vocalist Max Phelps, to record a quarantine cover version of the DEATH classic "Overactive Imagination" from the 1993 album "Individual Thought Patterns". Check out video of the performance below.

It was 1993 when DEATH cemented its reputation as one of the most creative and innovative progressive metal bands of our time by releasing its fifth studio album, "Individual Thought Patterns". The album was its most technical and progressive material to date while displaying the full talents of DEATH mastermind Chuck Schuldiner.

In 2016, this legendary album was brought back to life in a live setting. With its tour, "European Thought Patterns", DEATH TO ALL paid tribute to the masterpiece along with classic cuts from all of the DEATH albums. The DEATH TO ALL lineup consisted of DiGiorgio, Hoglan, Koelble and Phelps, who joined forces to resurrect those iconic songs, along with many more milestones from DEATH's legendary history.

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

Relapse released the first-ever fully authorized DEATH tab book, featuring 21 classic songs tabbed out for guitar from the band's entire discography. The book, which includes traditional notation as well as tablature, also comes with a digital download of all tracks.

