Ex-CRO-MAGS Frontman JOHN JOSEPH Says Most People Can't Afford To Buy Band Merchandise Right Now

Former CRO-MAGS frontman John Joseph has called out bands who are asking their fans to buy their merchandise amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down all live music and touring for the foreseeable future, thereby drying up the primary source of income for the vast majority of working musicians.
"The average American has $400 in the bank after paying monthly bills - right now they're thinking how the fuck am I going to buy food for me or my family next month, not a bands fucking hoodie or tshirt," Joseph wrote on his Twitter earlier today (Wednesday, March 18). "So unless you guys can make edible merch stop with that shit for a minute."
He continued in a separate tweet: "And I've been a working musician since 1981 I'm also an author that has books out right now I'm not trying to sell nobody anything just trying to offer so hope and insight to stay healthy and safe
"I'm addressing the bands whose every other post is 'help support us right now' by buying a T-shirt or whatever - look if you're rich by all means go buy whatever the fuck you want – that's not the case for most so chill with your rockstar fantasy for a minute," John added.
A number of artists have seen their concert dates drop off as they're either canceled or postponed in the wake of the global spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
According to Rolling Stone, buying merchandise is one of the best ways to support artists right now.
With countries like Italy going on lockdown to try and contain spread of the virus, festivals and movie premieres are also being postponed or canceled across the globe.
There have been more than 200,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.
In the U.S., the number of known coronavirus cases has reached at least 6,500. More than 110 people infected with the virus have died in the United States, a toll that experts expect to rise quickly.
Joseph and drummer Mackie Jayson recently reached a settlement with Harley Flanagan regarding ownership of the CRO-MAGS name. Flanagan is now performing under the name CRO-MAGS while Joseph and Jayson are performing as CRO-MAGS "JM".
Image courtesy of HARD TRUTH with John Joseph YouTube channel
