Ex-CRO-MAGS Frontman JOHN JOSEPH Calls Out DAVE GROHL For Playing 'Vaccinated-Only' Shows: 'What Kind Of Bulls**t Is That?'

Former CRO-MAGS frontman John Joseph has called out Dave Grohl for playing vaccinated-only shows.

A vaccine passport is a physical or digital document that displays whether someone is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Critics say that such passports are a violation of privacy and an example of government overreach. Meanwhile, supporters point out that federal immigration law already requires that immigrants provide proof of vaccination status for several diseases.

FOO FIGHTERS essentially asked for a vaccine passport last month when they performed at Madison Square Garden in what was the first major concert in New York since the pandemic began. Days earlier, the Grohl-fronted outfit performed a small warm-up gig in Agoura Hills, California where fans wishing to attend had to show photo ID as well as proof of vaccination in order to pick up their non-transferable tickets. Both events featured dozens of anti-vaccination advocates who demonstrated outside the venue for "segregating" the vaccinated from unvaccinated.

Joseph, who has been vocal on Twitter about his concern regarding pharmaceutical company motives and the relationships between government agencies, vaccine manufacturers and providers, discussed his feelings on the issue in a new interview with Christina Rowatt of The Void With Christina.

Addressing the prospect of fans needing to have vaccine passports to gain entry to gigs, John said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I forget what the dude's name is — he's in some big fucking band — he's, like, 'I'm not playing any vaccinated-only shows. He was in a big English band; I forget what the name of 'em is. [Then] you've got motherfuckers like Dave Grohl who used to play drums for [1980s Washington, D.C. hardcore punk band] SCREAM and open up for the CRO-MAGS, now he's with the FLU PFIZERS, the FLU FIGHTERS, and it's, like, 'We're playing vaccinated-only shows.' What kind of bullshit is that? What kind of fucking bullshit are you fucking dealing with in your fucking head that you would play a vaccinated-only fucking show?"

There's plenty of precedent for having to show proof of vaccination whether for work or travel. For a century, nearly every school in the U.S. has been requiring proof of vaccinations for students to enroll. Dozens of countries across the globe require a "Yellow Fever Card" to enter their borders.

Proponents of vaccine passports, including several high-profile heavy metal musicians, have touted them as one of the most effective ways to reopen the nation's economy in a safe manner.

This past April, TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider said that he was in favor of some kind of a coronavirus vaccine passport program whereby concert venues can ask patrons to show proof of testing or vaccination before attending certain events. Snider addressed the hot-button issue in a tweet, writing: "I get that some people are wary of this, but I want a vaccine passport in the worst fucking way! I wave my vaccination card around like a flag! I've got nothing to hide and if a vaccine passport will let me go places without all these covid protocols sign me the fuck up!"

Earlier that same month, TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick said that the recent announcement by various clubs and promoters around the country that they would begin staging events for only those guests who show proof of full vaccination was "what we need to do." He explained: "To go to certain countries, we need to get a yellow fever shot, and we carry this card that's put out by the World Health Organization that is proof of vaccination. What's the difference? We've been doing this for years. We wouldn't think otherwise. We don't wanna risk getting somebody else sick. So why would there be an issue here? And then, when people complain about the vaccine — 'I don't know what's in it. I'm suspicious…' Well, are you suspicious of the polio vaccine? 'Cause I think everybody gets that. I don't think you leave the hospital without getting certain vaccines."

Alex added: "I'm just amazed how people aren't aware of this. There's measles, mumps, polio… There's vaccines that we've been getting for years, and that's why we're not getting measles or mumps, or why we're not being forced to not be able to walk because of polio — because we get these vaccines. And the same medical and scientific communities that are behind those vaccines are behind these vaccines.

"My patience is running thin for these types," Skolnick concluded.

