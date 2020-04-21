Ex-CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman ALEXI LAIHO: Official Biography, 'Chaos, Control & Guitar', Now Available In English

An updated edition of Alexi Laiho's biography, "Chaos, Control & Guitar", has just been made available in English for international readers and fans.

"Chaos, Control & Guitar" was written by Petri Silas, whose professional and personal relationship with Alexi Laiho spans over 15 years, thereby making him a uniquely placed author for the book.

Official book description: "Alexi Laiho is one of the most internationally successful metal musicians in Finland. When a punk rocker's attitude to life is combined with dazzling technical know-how on the electric guitar, a larger-than-life story begins to unfold. Relentless practice, horror movies, and vintage cars. Hard rock and even harder partying. These are the elements that Alexi 'Wildchild' Laiho is known for. In his candid biography, the best metal guitarist in the world reveals for the first time what he loves, what he hates, and what he fears. A veritable Hitchhiker's Guide to Alexi, 'Chaos, Control & Guitar' is the only authorized biography of the first four decades in the life of the former CHILDREN OF BODOM and current BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT frontman."

Joining Alexi in BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT are guitarist Daniel Freyberg (ex-CHILDREN OF BODOM), drummer Waltteri Väyrynen (PARADISE LOST), bassist Mitja Toivonen (ex-SANTA CRUZ) and touring keyboardist Lauri Salomaa.

Jaska Raatikainen (drums), Henri "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppälä (bass) and Janne Wirman (keyboards) announced their departures from CHILDREN OF BODOM, last October. Two months later, they confirmed that they were the rightful owners of the CHILDREN OF BODOM brand.

CHILDREN OF BODOM played its final show on December 15, 2019 at the Black Box in Helsinki Ice Hall.

The band's last album, "Hexed", came out in March 2019 via Nuclear Blast Records.

