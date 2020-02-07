Ex-BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Drummer MICHAEL 'MOOSE' THOMAS: How I Was Fired From The Band

Longtime BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE drummer Michael "Moose" Thomas has opened up about his exit from the band.

In December 2017, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE announced that it was officially parting ways with Thomas and replacing him with Jason Bowld (PITCHSHIFTER, AXEWOUND). Bowld had toured with the group since November 2015, filling in for Thomas, who had taken a leave of absence as he and his wife were expecting their first child.

In a brand new interview with MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn's "No Fuckin' Regrets With Robb Flynn" podcast, Thomas spoke about his departure from BULLET FROM MY VALENTINE for the first time, saying that he didn't leave of his own accord.

"We'd done the last album [in 2015], which was 'Venom', which was kind of more back-to-the-heavier-roots type of thing, which I was a lot happier with; I think everyone was," Thomas explained (hear audio below). "And it was on that album we left — Jay [bassist Jason James], and then I left a year later. So we finished 'Venom' and then started touring 'Venom'. It was on the European tour cycle of 'Venom' that I left and didn't return. I would have gone back [on tour], but no one answered my e-mails."

Elaborating on how his dismissal came about, the drummer said: "My wife was pregnant with our first child together, so I went on to be with her. So that was December 2016, when I was supposed to come back, for the American tour in January, the following month. And they said, 'Oh, no. You still mind the baby.' And I said, 'Okay. Cool.' And then I was gonna come back for the Japan tour. And I was, like, 'Okay, guys.' [And I heard] nothing back. Then I started thinking, 'Okay. I know what's going on here.' And then the drummer started doing a drum solo, and I was, like, 'What the fuck?' I was, like, 'This is fucked up. These are my friends for the last fucking 20, 25 years. So I e-mailed them, and no one came back to me. And they came home for a few days. And I meet up with them, and I'm, like, 'What the fuck is going on?' And they're, like, 'Okay. Cool. Come back then.' Then I find out — the manager takes me out to dinner — that they boys are going to record a song. And I'm, like, 'Cool. When am I needed?' They were, like, 'No. The other guy is gonna do it. But they want you to be in the video.' And I was, like, 'No. I'm not doing that.' That's not the way I work. That's when I knew they didn't want me back. And then they called me up to London and said, 'We want you to step down.'"

Thomas is currently involved with KILL THE LIGHTS, a new band also featuring singer James Clark(THROW THE FIGHT), and guitarists Jordan Whelan (STILL REMAINS) and Travis Montgomery (THREAT SIGNAL). KILL THE LIGHTS' debut album will be released later in the year via Fearless Records.

Photo courtesy of Michael "Moose" Thomas's Facebook page

