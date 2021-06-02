Ex-BLACK SABBATH Singer TONY MARTIN Dismisses COVID Deniers: 'The Virus Is Real'

Former BLACK SABBATH singer Tony Martin has expressed his support for scientists and clinicians in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Earlier today, the 64-year-old British-born vocalist took to his social media to share a photo of him with his daughter, and he wrote in an accompanying caption: "This is my daughter... she is one of the real scientists working in real laboratory's doing real work to help save real people. I will always champion these people and the community they represent. They have worked tirelessly with the nurses and doctors to understand and defeat the pandemic we are in. They have provided us with a way out and ANYONE that ridicules it or denies it or twists the work they do, will find me to be COMPLETELY steadfast, in supporting the work that my daughter and all of her community do on our behalf. I am immensely proud of them all. The virus is real and the way out is real we just have to do it."

On Tuesday (June 1), the U.K. announced zero daily COVID-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the first time since March 2020.

The U.K.'s vaccination campaign is said to be the most successful effort so far in Europe.

"The vaccines are clearly working, protecting you, those around you and your loved ones,'' Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. "But despite this undoubtedly good news, we know we haven't beaten this virus yet."

Martin has spent the last couple of years working on his long-awaited new solo album, "Thorns", due in the coming months via Battlegod Productions and Dark Star Records.

BLACK SABBATH released six albums with Martin on vocals: "The Eternal Idol" (1987), "Headless Cross" (1989), "Tyr" (1990), "Cross Purposes" (1994), "Cross Purposes Live" (1995) and "Forbidden" (1995). Eventually, Martin and his "Forbidden"-era bandmates were ousted when guitarist Tony Iommi reunited with SABBATH's fellow original members.

Martin's last solo album, "Scream", was released in November 2005 via MTM Music.

Photo credit: Rob Billingham

