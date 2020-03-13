Ex-BLACK SABBATH Singer TONY MARTIN Blasts Critics Of Global Coronavirus Advice

Former BLACK SABBATH singer Tony Martin has blasted people who try to downplay the threat from the coronavirus that is responsible for a surging number of deaths worldwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) formally declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic Wednesday as the global death toll rose above 4,300. However, a number of people have mocked the hysteria surrounding the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, saying that it is not nearly as lethal as the other viruses that have been encountered.

Earlier today, Martin took to his social media to write: "Can I just be serious for a moment … This virus thing is throwing up all kinds of irresponsible comments from people who think its brave and cool to stand up against the general global advice. …. Its not. …. I am sure those who don't have venerable people in their family will come through it with little worry or care. But I have several vulnerable people in my family that would not survive … So I will not feel guilty for washing my hands more... I will not feel ashamed for cancelling shows … I will be happy to self isolate if I have to … I will always put the welfare of those I connect with first because if I help to kill the fuckers off there will be no one left to connect with!!! …. The sooner we get this thing beaten the sooner we can get back to touring recording writing and hanging out..... Love ya'll …. Lets be sensible about this."

Officials have made it clear that the elderly — especially those with heart, lung, and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, with one nursing home in Washington already confirming the death of 19 residents. In Italy, which has one of the oldest populations in the world, of the first 105 patients who died from the virus, the average age was 81, and many of the deceased had preexisting health conditions.

This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

The virus has infected more than 135,000 people — including at least 1,500 in the U.S.

BLACK SABBATH released six albums with Martin on vocals: "The Eternal Idol" (1987), "Headless Cross" (1989), "Tyr" (1990), "Cross Purposes" (1994), "Cross Purposes Live" (1995) and "Forbidden" (1995). Eventually, Martin and his "Forbidden"-era bandmates were ousted when guitarist Tony Iommi reunited with SABBATH's fellow original members.

