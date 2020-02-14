Ex-ACCEPT Singer DAVID REECE Releases Music Video For 'Metal Voice'

"Metal Voice", the new video from former ACCEPT singer David Reece, can be seen below. The song is taken from Reece's new full-length album, "Cacophony Of Souls", which is due on March 13 via El Puerto Records. Joining Reece on the effort are ex-U.D.O./SINNER guitarist Andy Susemihl, bassist Malte Frederik Burkert (EXOTOXIS) and drummer Andrea Gianangeli (DRAGONHAMMER, SOULS UNCHAINED).

Track listing:

01. Chasing The Shadows

02. Blood On Our Hands

03. Judgement Day

04. Collective Anaesthesia

05. Cacophony Of Souls

06. Another Life Another Time

07. Metal Voice

08. Over And Over

09. Back In The Days

10. A Perfect World

11. Bleed

12. No Disguise

Reece was recruited by ACCEPT for the "Eat The Heat" album in 1989 following the departure of Udo Dirkschneider. Reece's higher-pitched delivery was in sharp contrast to Udo's distinctive style, and overall, the album was a critical and commercial disappointment. Midway through the "Eat The Heat" tour, differences between the band and Reece had come to a head, leading to the altercation between the singer and bassist Peter Baltes in Chicago. By the end of 1989, ACCEPT had hung it up.

Back in 2017, Reece told Canadian rock journalist Mitch Lafon that he still looks back fondly on the "Eat The Heat" album. "You know what? It's weird, because the bad blood happened at the end of it, and I hated it — I hated everything about it," he said. "I knew it opened a bunch of doors for me, but… I, on a daily basis, get people telling me what that album means to them now. At the beginning, they hated me, but now it's, like, they have this rebirth of how great it is. And I listened to it the other day, and I went, 'That's a pretty dang good album for a first.'"

He continued: "Yeah, I'm proud of it. I mean, that's a… I mean, it's not ACCEPT — okay, let's be honest — but there's some cool stuff on there. And I still get paid royalties for that album. They [re-released] it on vinyl. I get these statements; people buy it from the old crowd and the new crowd. And I'm, like, 'Ooooh…' So it's got legs to this day, and that was '88… 1988, '89. Amazing."

Reece has also played with BONFIRE and BANGALORE CHOIR.

Photo credit: Matt Bischof

