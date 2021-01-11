EVH Reveals All-New Product Offerings Honoring Legacy Of EDDIE VAN HALEN

The industry saw record guitar-playing interest in 2020 but also sadly said goodbye to one of the most innovative and influential players of its time. Eddie Van Halen's singularly inventive style inspired an entire generation of players. He innovated not only in how he played but what he played and what he played through by creating some of the greatest guitars and amps the world has seen and heard. EVH today announced a slate of new product offerings for the first half of 2021 designed to honor and continue the legacy of the late Eddie Van Halen including new models for the 5150 Series, Wolfgang Special and Wolfgang WG Standard.

Engineered for speed, comfort and full-throttle attitude, the reimagined EVH 5150 Series models are an iconic blast from the past that blend both throwback and modernized features, including the all-new addition of a kill switch for high-velocity rock.

The 5150 Series models feature a modified Strat-style basswood body with deeper upper body curve, bolt-on quartersawn maple neck carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen's specifications with hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish and graphite reinforcement, 12"-16" compound radius fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets, heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel, hockey stick color matched headstock with logo decal, direct mount EVH Wolfgang bridge and neck humbucking pickups, three-way toggle switch on the upper bout, kill switch on the lower bout, volume control (500K EVH Bourns Low Friction Pot) with treble bleed circuit, tone control (250K EVH Bourns High Friction Pot), EVH-branded Gotoh tuning machines and top-mount EVH-branded Floyd Rose bridge with EVH D-Tuna and R3 locking nut. Models include:

* The 5150 Series Deluxe Poplar Burl ($999.99 EST US Street, £899 MSRP, €999 MSRP, $1,999 AUD RRP) stuns with a unique poplar burl top that is wrapped in Aqua Burst or Black Burst. This model also features chrome hardware and an ebony fingerboard with cream dot inlays. Available April 2021.

* The 5150 Series Standard, Ebony ($899.99 EST US Street, £899 MSRP, €999 MSRP, $1,7999 AUD RRP) boasts spotlight-ready style in all-new Ice Blue Metallic or Stealth Black finishes with black hardware. This model features an ebony fingerboard with cream dot inlays. Available February 2021.

* The 5150 Series Standard, Maple ($899.99 EST US Street, £899 MSRP, €999 MSRP, $1,7999 AUD RRP) screams in a Neon Pink finish with chrome hardware. This model features a maple fingerboard with black dot inlays. Available February 2021.

Road-tested in arenas around the world, the EVH Wolfgang Special models are purebred music-making machines, designed with stunning style, giant sound and high-speed playability.

The Wolfgang Special models feature a basswood body, bolt-on quartersawn maple neck carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen's specifications with hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish and graphite reinforcement, 12"-16" compound radius fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets, heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel, direct mount EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 bridge and neck humbucking pickups, three-way toggle switch, EVH volume control (500K EVH Bourns® Low Friction Pot) with treble bleed circuit, tone control (250K EVH Bourns® High Friction Pot) and top-mount EVH-branded Floyd Rose bridge with EVH D-Tuna and R2 locking nut. Models include:

* The Wolfgang Special QM ($1,099.99 EST US Street, £1,259 MSRP, €1,399 MSRP, $2,999 AUD RRP) is spotlight-ready in Charcoal Burst or Chlorine Burst with cream body binding and chrome hardware. This model features a baked maple neck and fingerboard with black dot inlays. Available March 2021.

* The Wolfgang Special ($999.99 EST US Street, £1,259 MSRP, €1,399 MSRP, $2,199 AUD RRP) is offered in an all-new Miami Blue finish with black body binding, color matched headstock and black hardware. This model features a maple neck and ebony fingerboard with pearloid dot inlays. Available February 2021.

Wolfgang WG Standard boasts the same style and massive sound Eddie Van Halen created — at a price the everyday musician can afford.

These instruments feature a basswood body, baked maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil back finish, 12"-16" compound radius baked maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays, heel-mount truss rod adjustment spoke wheel, direct mount EVH Wolfgang bridge and neck humbucking pickups, three-way toggle switch, single volume control with treble bleed circuit, single tone control and EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special bridge and R2 locking nut. Models include:

* The Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Bocote ($699.99 EST US Street, £599 MSRP, €659 MSRP, $1,4999 AUD RRP) is available in a Natural finish with black headstock and black chrome hardware. Features include a bocote top and masked-off natural body binding. Available February 2021.

* The Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic Koa ($699.99 EST US Street, £599 MSRP, €659 MSRP, $1,4999 AUD RRP) comes in a Natural finish with black headstock and black chrome hardware. Features include a koa top and masked-off natural body binding. Available February 2021.

* The Wolfgang WG Standard QM ($699.99 EST US Street, £599 MSRP, €659 MSRP, $1,4999 AUD RRP) is available in an all-new Transparent Green with a black headstock and black chrome hardware. Features include a quilt maple top and masked-off natural body binding. Available February 2021.

* The Wolfgang WG Standard is decked out in head-turning Silver Sparkle ($699.99 EST US Street, £599 MSRP, €659 MSRP, $1,4999 AUD RRP) or Stryker Red ($649.99 EST US Street, £599 MSRP, €659 MSRP, $1,4999 AUD RRP) finishes with black headstocks and black hardware. Available February 2021.

EVH accessories for 2021 include new gig bags, a Frankenstein reflector kit, skateboard, clothing, collectibles and more. For a complete list, visit evhgear.com/accessories.

* The EVH Star/Shark Economy Gig Bag features an EVH logo with external storage compartments and back straps.

* The EVH Wolfgang/Striped Series Economy Gig Bag features an EVH logo with external storage compartments and back straps.

* The EVH Wolfgang/Striped Series Gig Bag features padded ends and sides, an EVH logo, external storage compartments, back straps and side handle.

* The EVH Frankenstein Reflector Kit set includes four round red reflectors, two orange round reflectors and two oval orange reflectors.

For technical specs, additional information on new EVH products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.evhgear.com.

Two of the most important and recognizable names in rock 'n' roll joined forces in 2005 to develop and launch the EVH brand of guitars, amplifiers and musical products. Guitar icon Eddie Van Halen combined his unparalleled instinct and innovation in instrument and amp design with the expertise of the craftsmen and engineers at Fender to create some of the highest-quality, best-sounding and most durable musical instrument products available today. EVH brand products are the embodiment of Eddie Van Halen's legendary sound-crafting abilities created in partnership with Fender, one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Notable products include EVH 5150III amplifiers and cabinets, Frankenstein replica guitar, Striped Series and Wolfgang guitars in addition to high-quality EVH guitar and amp accessories.