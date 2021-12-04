EVERY TIME I DIE Is Working On Its Issues With Singer KEITH BUCKLEY 'Privately'

EVERY TIME I DIE says that it is working on its issues with singer Keith Buckley "privately."

On Friday (December 3), the Buffalo-based band announced that it would play the last three concerts of its current tour without Buckley, explaining that the frontman was taking time off from the road to "rest and prepare" for the band's upcoming holiday shows, the annual events dubbed "'TID The Season".

Buckley later issued a statement on social media in which he accused his brother, EVERY TIME I DIE guitarist Jordan Buckley, and his other bandmates of platting "to replace me this entire time." He added that he was being "ostracized" from the band he had "built for 20 years because I made a decision to do whatever it took to be a good human being."

Earlier today, EVERY TIME I DIE announced that it was canceling the last three shows of its current tour and clarified that it was trying to resolve its issues with Keith before next weekend's holiday gigs.

"We apologize to the fans this weekend for the cancelation of the remaining 3 shows of the Radical tour," the band wrote.

"Keith Buckley is a crucial member of EVERY TIME I DIE and we apologize if our previous statement made it seem as if he was in recovery or came off as insensitive to the issues at hand. We are working on things privately now.

"Please give us a moment. And we will all see you at Tid The Season."

This past July, Keith revealed that he was nine months sober after separating from his wife of over a decade and starting a new relationship. He talked about his decision to get clean during the pandemic in a recent interview with Alternative Press. He said: "One of the first things I realized was that I really liked who I was when I was drunk. That's a very strange thing to say for a lot of people because there's such negative connotations to it. But I always felt like my day-to-day was so overrun by other people's shit, their energy, their words, their requests, their needs. Drinking just helped center me and get me back to my own vibe. I was, like, 'Okay, that's a feeling that I cherish. What do I need to do to get to that without drinking?' I stopped drinking, and then I really just chased it, like, 'What do I love, and what don't I love?'

"The cool thing about the pandemic was clocks didn't matter," he continued. "Daylight didn't matter. It was a perfect chance to just sit and be with yourself and understand how you worked. I actually liked being that vulnerable person that I was when I was drunk. Why don't I just be vulnerable all the time? So I'll stream, and I'll do a Patreon where there's literally a camera in my house. How much more vulnerable could I get?

"It works well because, aside from being a social experiment in vulnerability, it is also a way that I found to make it financially stable to where I don't have to actually go get a job and risk my health or my daughter's health. I could stay here surrounded by the people I love. I could be vulnerable as long as I want to, and then if I feel like I'm starting to get uncomfortable, I can just shut it down. I'm learning how to be truthful in what I say and making sure that if I am vulnerable, I don't mentally check everything that I'm saying."

EVERY TIME I DIE's ninth studio album, "Radical", was released in October via Epitaph.

"'TID The Season" will take place in EVERY TIME I DIE's hometown of Buffalo, on December 10 and December 11. The band will also support post-hardcore act UNDEROATH on the road early next year.

