EVERY TIME I DIE Drops New Single 'Planet S**t'

Buffalo-based hardcore heroes EVERY TIME I DIE have unveiled another track in anticipation of their ninth studio album, "Radical", due out October 22 via Epitaph. Today, the band unleashes "Planet Shit", which takes an unflinching look at the inevitable social upheaval born of generations of inequity.

"I was just calling it like I was seeing it," expresses vocalist Keith Buckley. The track follows the previously released "Post-Boredom", "AWOL", "A Colossal Wreck" and "Desperate Pleasures".

Produced and mixed by Will Putney (THE ACACIA STRAIN, BODY COUNT, THE AMITY AFFLICTION), "Radical" is 16 tracks of peak EVERY TIME I DIE, alchemized by a swampy summoning of southern rock and coarse poetry, the music swirls beneath sardonic and clever wordplay, cementing the band as leaders, not followers.

While inspired by the unrest and upheaval around the world over the past five years, "Radical" focuses on humanity, decency, self-worth, and even a bit of spirituality more so than politics.

"I'm dealing with difficult matters this time that isn't only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences," Keith explains. "The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it's ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record."

"Radical" track listing:

01. Dark Distance

02. Sly

03. Planet Shit

04. Post-Boredom

05. A Colossal Wreck

06. Desperate Pleasures

07. All This And War

08. Thing With Feathers

09. Hostile Architecture

10. Awol

11. The Whip

12. White Void

13. Distress Rehearsal

14. Sexsexsex

15. People Verses

16. We Go Together

EVERY TIME I DIE has a handful of tour dates throughout the rest of 2021, including its holiday extravaganza, "'TID The Season", taking place in its hometown of Buffalo, on December 10 and December 11. The band has also just announced that they will support post-hardcore band UNDEROATH on the road early next year.

