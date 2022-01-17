EVERY TIME I DIE Calls It Quits

EVERY TIME I DIE has called it quits, a little over a month after the band said it was working on its issues with singer Keith Buckley "privately."

On December 3, the Buffalo-based outfit announced that it would play the last three concerts of its recent tour without Buckley, explaining that the frontman was taking time off from the road to "rest and prepare" for the band's holiday shows, the annual events dubbed "'TID The Season".

Buckley later issued a statement on social media in which he accused his brother, EVERY TIME I DIE guitarist Jordan Buckley, and his other bandmates of platting "to replace me this entire time." He added that he was being "ostracized" from the band he had "built for 20 years because I made a decision to do whatever it took to be a good human being."

Keith Buckley managed to set aside his issues with the rest of EVERY TIME I DIE long enough to play the aforementioned "'TID The Season" concerts in the band's hometown of Buffalo, on December 10 and December 11. But earlier today, Jordan Buckley (lead guitar), Andy Williams (rhythm guitar), Stephen Micciche (bass) and Clayton "Goose" Holyoak (drums ) issued a statement in which they confirmed that they were unable to reach an agreement with their estranged singer and were indeed going their separate ways.

The statement reads: "Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose's last show with EVERY TIME I DIE was on Dec 11, 2021.

"While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.

"There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it's either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we've been cut off to any and all communication by him himself.

"EVERY TIME I DIE was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer. Lastly, we wouldn't be where we are today without every single person that's backed the band in any & all ways.

"While we're extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished.

"See you soon. Forever grateful,

"Andy, Jordan, Steve & Goose".

Keith Buckley has since responded by sharing a letter sent to him by law firm Savur Law, dated December 20, 2021, saying that it had been retained by the rest of the band "for legal representation in connection with a separation agreement" between them and Buckley. The letter asks Buckley contact the law firm by December 27 to discuss "the business terms of an amicable separation between the parties". It also orders Buckley to "immediately cease and desist from making any statements… that defame, disparage or in any way criticize the professional name, prestige, image, reputation, practices, or conduct" of the band. It also requests Buckley "immediately cease and desist all usage of the Band name, logo, or other intellectual property until there is a formal signed separation agreement between the parties."

EVERY TIME I DIE's ninth studio album, "Radical", was released in October via Epitaph.

The band's LPs "The Big Dirty" (2007), "New Junk Aesthetic" (2009), "Ex Lives" (2012), "From Parts Unknown" (2014) and "Low Teens" all reached the top 50 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Both "Ex Lives" and "Low Teens" were No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock album chart.

