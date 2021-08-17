EVERY TIME I DIE Announces 'Radical' Album; 'Post-Boredom' Single Available

Buffalo-based hardcore heroes EVERY TIME I DIE will release their ninth studio album, "Radical", on October 22 via Epitaph. Produced by Will Putney (THE ACACIA STRAIN, BODY COUNT, THE AMITY AFFLICTION), "Radical" is the follow-up to 2016's acclaimed "Low Teens".

EVERY TIME I DIE has shared "Post-Boredom", a mixture of the nihilistic realism and persistent irritated optimism that powered punk rock in the late '70s and post-hardcore in the early '90s. "'Post-Boredom' was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real truth," explains vocalist Keith Buckley. "I wasn't hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning. I see this song from a distance. It's reflective but also, finally, detached. not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life. If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognize that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?"

While inspired by the unrest and upheaval around the world over the past five years, "Radical" focuses on humanity, decency, self-worth, and even a bit of spirituality more so than politics.

"I'm dealing with difficult matters this time that isn't only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences," Keith explains. "The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it's ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record."

"Radical" is 16 tracks of peak EVERY TIME I DIE, alchemized by a swampy summoning of southern rock and coarse poetry, the music swirls beneath sardonic and clever wordplay, cementing the band as leaders, not followers.

Track listing:

01. Dark Distance

02. Sly

03. Planet Shit

04. Post-Boredom

05. A Colossal Wreck

06. Desperate Pleasures

07. All This And War

08. Thing With Feathers

09. Hostile Architecture

10. AWOL

11. The Whip

12. White Void

13. Distress Rehearsal

14. sexsexsex

15. People Verses

16. We Go Together

EVERY TIME I DIE has a handful of tour dates throughout the rest of 2021, including its holiday extravaganza, "'TID The Season", taking place in their hometown on December 10 and December 11. The band has also just announced that they will support post-hardcore band UNDEROATH on the road early next year.

