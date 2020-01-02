EVERGREY Frontman On 'The Atlantic' Album: 'It's A Personal Story Of Where I Am In My Life'

In an interview conducted by Heavy Talk prior to EVERGREY's November 23 concert at Carioca Club in São Paulo, Brazil, frontman Tom Englund and bassist Johan Niemann discussed their latest studio album, "The Atlantic", which was released last January via AFM Records.

"It's the continuation from the 'Hymns For The Broken' and 'The Storm Within' albums," said Tom (see video below). "It's just a personal story of where I am in my life and trying to portray that in a sense is a bit more philosophical and a bit more poetic than just writing about me. So, yeah, it's just a continuation on that journey of where I am today. I think the metaphors for 'The Atlantic' is sort of reaching the new shore — finally, reaching the shore after going through waves and storms and calm storms and trying to figure out who you are now."

Englund and Niemann were then asked about why their home country of Sweden produces so many good musicians, particularly those in metal bands.

"I think it's a lot of factors involved," said Johan. "There has been a lot of support, at least years ago, government support where you could easily get a place to practice, to rehearse and stuff. You had music schools that are for free, basically, and, let's be honest, in the winter half of the year, there's not a lot to do. You either play hockey or you play music."

For "The Atlantic", EVERGREY again teamed up with Jacob Hansen, who — just like with the band's previous releases "The Storm Within" and 2014's "Hymns For The Broken" — took care of mixing and mastering.

