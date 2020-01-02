EVERGREY Frontman On 'The Atlantic' Album: 'It's A Personal Story Of Where I Am In My Life'

January 2, 2020 0 Comments

EVERGREY Frontman On 'The Atlantic' Album: 'It's A Personal Story Of Where I Am In My Life'

In an interview conducted by Heavy Talk prior to EVERGREY's November 23 concert at Carioca Club in São Paulo, Brazil, frontman Tom Englund and bassist Johan Niemann discussed their latest studio album, "The Atlantic", which was released last January via AFM Records.

"It's the continuation from the 'Hymns For The Broken' and 'The Storm Within' albums," said Tom (see video below). "It's just a personal story of where I am in my life and trying to portray that in a sense is a bit more philosophical and a bit more poetic than just writing about me. So, yeah, it's just a continuation on that journey of where I am today. I think the metaphors for 'The Atlantic' is sort of reaching the new shore — finally, reaching the shore after going through waves and storms and calm storms and trying to figure out who you are now."

Englund and Niemann were then asked about why their home country of Sweden produces so many good musicians, particularly those in metal bands.

"I think it's a lot of factors involved," said Johan. "There has been a lot of support, at least years ago, government support where you could easily get a place to practice, to rehearse and stuff. You had music schools that are for free, basically, and, let's be honest, in the winter half of the year, there's not a lot to do. You either play hockey or you play music."

For "The Atlantic", EVERGREY again teamed up with Jacob Hansen, who — just like with the band's previous releases "The Storm Within" and 2014's "Hymns For The Broken" — took care of mixing and mastering.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).