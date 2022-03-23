EVERCLEAR, SOUL ASYLUM, CANDLEBOX And FILTER To Headline California's FLANNEL NATION Festival

EVERCLEAR, SOUL ASYLUM and CANDLEBOX are among the artists who will perform at the Flannel Nation music festival, set to take place August 13 at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. Also scheduled to appear are FILTER, SPONGE, FASTBALL and CRACKER.

The '80s were neon and big hair; then the styles changed and the music changed with it. Flannel and long hair came into play and the world saw the rise of bands like ALICE IN CHAINS and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS. But along with the Seattle scene, there was a plethora of bands that broke style molds like the fuzz guitar of FILTER, the poppy hooks of SOUL ASYLUM, SPONGE, EVERCLEAR, and many more.

Fans are being invite to enjoy "a day of live music with some of the era's top bands, tons of delicious food trucks, craft beer, full bar, and lots of retail vendors for shopping."

The lineup:

EVERCLEAR

SOUL ASYLUM

CANDLEBOX

FILTER

CRACKER

FASTBALL

SPONGE

Tickets for the all-ages event are on sale at flannelnation.com.

Flannel Nation is being organized by Sell Out Productions, who is also behind the punk and rockabilly-driven So Cal Hoedown at the same San Pedro venue.