EVANESCENCE's JEN MAJURA Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video From U.S. Tour

EVANESCENCE guitarist Jen Majura has shared a series of videos featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the band's current U.S. tour with HALESTORM. The trek kicked off on November 5 in Portland, Oregon and will run through December 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Majura wrote in a message accompanying the YouTube release of her latest video: "I wanna make clear that this is NOT official [EVANESCENCE] content and just the 'being on tour' experience through the eyes of Jen."

Majura, a self-described "half-Asian living in Germany," joined EVANESCENCE in August 2015 as the replacement for Terry Balsamo.

In 2019, EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee said she was happy to have Majura in the band. "She has added a lot to our live shows because she's a singer," Amy explained. "It has been a really awesome thing to have live background vocals for the first time. I am such a fan of layered vocals, and to have that better represented at our show has been a cool breakthrough for me. And also, she's just rad energy. She's got a great attitude, fun personality, very engaging, killer onstage, so she has been a fun addition to our family. And of course, it's awesome having another girl in the band for the first time."

Majura has released two solo albums thus far, 2014's "Jen Majura" and 2017's "InZENity".

Earlier this year, EVANESCENCE released "The Bitter Truth", its first album in 10 years, which the Los Angeles Times called their "fiercest songs to date." The latest single, "Better Without You", was EVANESCENCE's first Top 10 Rock Radio track in ten years, and previous single "Use My Voice" was nominated for "Best Rock" at the MTV Video Music Awards. It was the second year in a row that EVANESCENCE had scored a "Best Rock" nomination, as well as the second year in a row that they were the sole female-fronted act nominated in the category.

