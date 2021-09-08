EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE Twists Ankle In Hiking Fail

In a new interview with the 102.9 The Buzz radio station, EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee, who moved to Nashville in 2019 after living in Brooklyn for 12 years, revaled that she hurt herself "really bad" last week while preparing for her band's upcoming U.S. tour with HALESTORM. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I hate working out. I hate it. I don't know about you, but I hate it so much. And I have to find something that engages my mind. And music helps. But I finally found the thing for this time around.

"I have to always go through some kind of training before we go back on tour to get my body strong," she continued. "And I found all these beautiful hiking trails in one of the state parks near here. So I've been hiking around Percy Warner [Park] on all these trails. And I run down all the different little paths — not the main drag — and it's super fun, 'cause I don't know how long it's gonna be or when it's gonna end, so I can't quit. And I'm listening to the setlist and getting excited and going fast. And I tripped or took a bad step in the middle of the forest by myself and twisted my ankle. So I've been just, honestly, depressed…"

Lee added: "I was starting to feel really good, and then it's, like, 'No, you're not.' It's fine. It's doing better. I'm going to get back to it.

"It's hard when you find that thing that you finally are, like, 'This is good for me. This is a healthy choice. I'm actually enjoying it.' And then it doesn't work out."

EVANESCENCE's tour with HALESTORM will kick off on November 5 in Portland, Oregon and conclude on December 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Earlier in 2021, EVANESCENCE released "The Bitter Truth", its first album in 10 years, which the Los Angeles Times called their "fiercest songs to date." Current single "Better Without You" is EVANESCENCE's first Top 10 Rock Radio track in ten years, and previous single "Use My Voice" is currently nominated for "Best Rock" at the MTV Video Music Awards. It's the second year in a row that EVANESCENCE has scored a "Best Rock" nomination, as well as the second year in a row that they are the sole female-fronted act nominated in the category.

