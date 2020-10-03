EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE: 'There's So Much Happening In Our World That Feels Frustrating'

October 3, 2020 0 Comments

In a new interview with the FM99 WNOR radio station, EVENASCENCE singer Amy Lee talked about the inspiration for the band's long-awaited new album, "The Bitter Truth", which will arrive in the coming months. "It's a lot," she said (see video below). "We had a lot of time and experience to pool from to put towards this.

"I'm in a place right where meaning is at the forefront for me — more than a sound, more than a sonic space or energy," she explained. "It's coming from putting the meanings and the lyrics kind of in the front of my mind as a big part of the driving force for my need for music right now. Maybe that doesn't sound like a big difference, but…

"As a musician, it's fun to just jam — create music 'cause it feels good to your heart and it doesn't have to have words or mean anything; that kind of comes later. And that's sort of my comfort zone in general. But this time, there's just so much to say. There's so much happening in our world that feels frustrating, in our country and in the world, and just feeling so many strong feelings of just like an animal in a cage. Things need to come out. And on top of that, over the last decade, as a band and as individual people, we've been through a lot. We've had some serious losses in our band family. And I became a mom. Just a lot of big life perspective change.

"I've always said music is my therapy — it's always been true — but I am remembering and living it in a very real and real-time way right now," Amy added. "I make music every day because it is healing my heart."

This past August, EVANESCENCE released a new single, "Use My Voice", which was written to celebrate the power of speaking out in order to promote more justice in the world. The track, featuring contributions from THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Taylor Momsen and HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, was chosen by HeadCount in the USA to encourage voters to register, check their registration, or find out about their remote voting options amid the COVID-19 pandemic at UseMyVoice.org.

EVANESCENCE's new music is being produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

EVANESCENCE spent much of the last two years recording and touring in support of 2017's "Synthesis", which contained some of the band's best-loved songs — as well as a couple of new ones — reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape.

