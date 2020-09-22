EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE: 'There's A Way That You Can Have A Strong Opinion And Still Be Respectful To Your Fellow Humans'

Last month, EVANESCENCE released a new single, "Use My Voice", which was written to celebrate the power of speaking out in order to promote more justice in the world. The track, featuring contributions from THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Taylor Momsen and HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, was chosen by HeadCount in the USA to encourage voters to register, check their registration, or find out about their remote voting options amid the COVID-19 pandemic at UseMyVoice.org.

Asked in a new interview with Lisa Sanchez of the KLAQ radio station if she was concerned about potentially alienating some fans by speaking out on political issues, EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee said (hear audio below): "Well, first of all, we have an incredible team with us now, and my manager is so supportive about things like that. The art has to come first. And that's a given in everything that we've been doing about being true to ourselves.

"[EVANESCENCE's new] album's called 'The Bitter Truth' for a reason. It's not about showing your prettiest side; it's about showing your realest inside and being more of your true self on the outside at any cost.

"I feel like there's a way that you can have a strong opinion and still be respectful to your fellow humans that don't necessarily agree with you.

"We all have different family members and friends that don't believe exactly like we do and aren't on the same political path, or whatever, in this moment when things are so controversial and crazy," she continued. "But we can still love each other and we can still respect each other and we can certainly still listen to each other, and that's how it's all gotta start. And I feel like that's an important line in 'Use My Voice' — if we can't talk about it, we'll just keep drowning in it.

"I think that this is a year and a moment for awakening and conversation, and I wanna be a part of that.

"I got to a point in the studio — we were working on the song, and I just felt convicted by my own words.

"Being silent right now is a statement in itself and not one that I wanna make," Amy added. "So we can do that — we can be true to ourselves and still leave room for other people's beliefs as well. But I do think it's important right now to stand up for what you believe in, and also find your own information. Open your eyes and ears."

This past May, Lee said that she was " angry, horrified" and "ashamed" over the murder of George Floyd in police custody as well as President Donald Trump's response to the subsequent protests and riots.

Just three months earlier, Lee opened up about her political views for the first time, explaining that she couldn't "stand by" and keep her mouth shut while her "country's freedom is taken away." He decision to speak out was apparently prompted by the GOP-controlled Senate's vote to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment without calling witnesses.

She wrote at the time: "I do not accept lying, cheating or bullying from my government… Accepting this abuse says it's okay for our leaders to lie to us, cheat on us, make decisions without our input, and silence us when we try to speak up. This isn't about your policies or beliefs, it's about our freedom."

Lee added: "I will never bow down to a dictator."

EVANESCENCE's long-awaited new album, "The Bitter Truth", will arrive later this year.

The band's new music is being produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

EVANESCENCE spent much of the last two years recording and touring in support of 2017's "Synthesis", which contained some of the band's best-loved songs — as well as a couple of new ones — reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape.

