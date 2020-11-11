EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE, THE RUNAWAYS' CHERIE CURRIE To Be Honored At 2021 'She Rocks Awards'

The Women's International Music Network (the WiMN) proudly announces a stellar array of honorees for the 2021 She Rocks Awards, sponsored by Positive Grid. This year's ceremony will be very different, as it will be done virtually. With the current pandemic situation, and NAMM moving to a virtual convention, the She Rocks Awards are reimagining the ceremony to fit the current times. The ceremony itself will continue to pay tribute to women in the music industry with the ninth annual She Rocks Awards taking place at 6:30 p.m. PT on Friday, January 22, 2021. This high-energy evening will include live virtual music performances, awards and speeches, celebrity appearances, a fabulous silent auction, and much more, all available online. A VIP gift box and afterparty are available for the ultimate She Rocks experience.

This year's virtual event is open to the public, and VIP tickets can be purchased at sherocksawards.com.

The 2021 She Rocks Awards recipients include:

* THE GO-GO'S — the first all-female band to top the Billboard charts that both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments

* Cherie Currie — founding member of the pioneering all-female rock band THE RUNAWAYS

* Cindy Blackman Santana — respected jazz and rock drummer with Santana and Lenny Kravitz among many others

* Amy Lee — co-founder and lead vocalist for the rock band EVANESCENCE

* Margaret Cho — Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, actress, fashion designer, author, and singer-songwriter

* Starr Parodi — composer, pianist, conductor, arranger, music director and president of The Alliance For Women Film Composers

* Ann Mincieli — Grammy-winning recording engineer, studio coordinator for Alicia Keys and co-founder of NYC-destination studio Jungle City

* Sharon Hennessey – co-president and co-owner of The Music People

* Gwen Riley – Senior VP of Music for Peloton Interactive

Additional honorees and featured guests will be announced soon. This year's event will be hosted by previous award recipient Lzzy Hale, frontwoman for the rock band HALESTORM, with Yahoo Entertainment's Lyndsey Parker hosting the pre-show countdown.

This year's opening performers will be Lexington, Kentucky, rock and soul band MAGNOLIA BOULEVARD, sponsored by PRS Guitars, and featuring lead vocalist Maggie Noelle, guitarist Gregg Erwin, drummer Todd Copeland, keyboardist Ryan Allen, and bassist John Roberts.

She Rocks Awards founder Laura B. Whitmore comments: "The She Rocks Awards was created to bring us together and lift us all up with an evening of positive community and shared experience. This year is no different! I am so thrilled to honor these amazing role models and share their inspiring stories."

She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, Gloria Gaynor, THE B-52S, Suzi Quatro, Colbie Caillat, Sheila E, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Orianthi, Lisa Loeb, THE BANGLES, and many more, plus a collection of role models from all walks of the music and audio industries.

Learn more about the She Rocks Awards and where to tune in the evening of the awards at sherocksawards.com.

