EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE Talks 'The Bitter Truth' Album, 'Yeah Right' Single

During a recent chat with Kerrang!, EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee was asked if the band's latest single "Yeah Right" was a good indication of the kind of "curveballs" fans can expect from the band's upcoming album "The Bitter Truth". She responded: "I think there's definitely more where that came from…

"When making a complete album, especially after all this time, I always want to just put out a statement, like, 'This is where we're at, this is who we are' — it has to be a whole spectrum of emotions and reflections that make up who you are, who the band is," she continued. "So far, I feel like each song that we put out is a very different colour of the spectrum and there are more colors yet to come, for sure."

Regarding the most recent single, Amy said: "'Yeah Right' has been a long time coming; I started that song a decade ago. It was mostly there, it had been at the top of the pile for a really, really long time. We've always had a cool pile of extra scraps and pieces of unfinished songs. That's just one that kept on not plugging in, and then something happened this year when we got together and started playing and pulling songs together in pre-production — I was, like, 'I finally know how we can make it work!' It's one of those songs that we're going to have to figure out how to do live because I don't want to be glued to the Moog the whole time. It might be a good time to whip out the keytar."

EVANESCENCE's first album of original music in a decade, "The Bitter Truth" will be released on March 26 via BMG.

Fans can pre-order a digital version, CD, vinyl and a limited-edition deluxe fan box set featuring a bonus CD, journal, poster and special cassette of exclusive audio from the making of "The Bitter Truth". Every pre-order will automatically come with downloads of already-released songs "Wasted On You", "The Game Is Over", and "Use My Voice", as well as "Yeah Right".

"The Bitter Truth" is an epic, guitar-driven collection inspired by the (often-bitter) realities of the 21st Century and our world. The already-released songs have received early accolades from Elle, Billboard, SPIN, American Songwriter, and more, and showcase the "ferocious and hymnal" (The New York Times) sound that made EVANESCENCE a household name, as well as the drama and powerhouse vocals that made Amy Lee "one of rock's definitive voices" (Rolling Stone).

EVANESCENCE's new music was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

On the topic of "The Bitter Truth" album title, Amy previously told Rock Sound: "As the lyrics had started to form, and just my feeling in this moment in general, there's a big theme of disillusionment for me. Just growing up and seeing that fairy tales aren't really real. And it's hard to be a grownup — it really is. Because somebody else isn't in charge, we really have to be able to make our own decisions, find out our own information, protect ourselves. People die — we're all going to. There's no magic castle. So that sounds like a lot of doom and gloom when I say it, but there's a choice to accept that truth and live in it and embrace it and choose to live and choose to live in a moment, and the choice to just give up. And there's a struggle there, but my choice is most definitely to take that pill."

