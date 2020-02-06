EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE Opens Up About Her Political Views For First Time: 'I Will Never Bow Down To A Dictator'

EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee has opened up about her political views for the first time, explaining that she "can't stand by" and keep her mouth shut while her "country's freedom is taken away."

Lee's decision to speak out was apparently prompted by the GOP-controlled Senate's vote on Wednesday (February 6) to acquit President Donald J. Trump on both articles of impeachment without calling witnesses. The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump on the first article of impeachment which charged him with abuse of power. The second article charging him with obstruction of Congress was defeated by a 53-47 vote on party lines.

To remove the president from office, two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 lawmakers, needed to vote to convict him.

Earlier today, Lee released the following statement via Twitter:

"I have never spoken publicly about my political views. I can respect things that I don't agree with and I have always wanted my music to be a free place where people of all beliefs, all colors, all genders can come together and have something in common.

"I can't stand by and keep my mouth shut while my country's freedom is taken away. It isn't about one story, one side, or one party vs. another. It is simply about right and wrong, what is acceptable and what's not. This isn't good enough for me and it isn't good enough for any of us. We deserve better.

"I do not accept lying, cheating or bullying from my government.

"Our inheritance is a free country, but the voices of many are being twisted and drowned out by the few in power.

"I will never bow down to a dictator.

"It's very hard to believe that it's gotten to this point because as an American, I've always had the privilege of believing in the shelter of my country, and the idea that nobody inside the White House would abuse their power. We have the greater power to stand up as a nation and say no. It's OUR country and we can't let a few greedy suits steal it from us. We can't let them tear us apart.

"Republicans and Democrats, we are not enemies. We have been intentionally divided so we can be conquered. We are ALL being manipulated and used, and the only way to save ourselves is to break the boundaries of partisanship and band together to fight for truth. We must seek the truth for ourselves.

"Don't trust someone because they are in power on TV. Bad people come into power all the time and if lying is allowed, they'll tell you whatever you want to hear. Liars will always try to make something simple seem confusing.

"Here's an easy one: Anyone who refused to hear witnesses speak is clearly not seeking truth. Accepting this abuse says it's okay for our leaders to lie to us, cheat on us, make decisions without our input, and silence us when we try to speak up. This isn't about your policies or beliefs, it's about our freedom.

"Think for yourself. Seek the truth. Use your Voice."

EVANESCENCE will play at the Download festival in Tokyo in March. After a short break, the group head out on a massive co-headline tour of Europe with WITHIN TEMPTATION. The new batch of dates kicks off on April 4 in Brussels, Belgium and concludes in Birmingham, U.K. on May 1. EVANESCENCE then returns to the U.S. for a headline show at The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 14, followed by an appearance at the Sonic Temple Music & Arts Festival. All tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the band's official web site.

