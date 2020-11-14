EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE: 'Living In The Moment Is Hugely Important'

In a new interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee spoke about how she has evolved as a human being and as a songwriter in the two and a half decades since the band's formation.

"I always try to challenge myself every time to be more honest and be more raw and be more open and be more vulnerable in the words that I'm writing," she said (hear audio below). "I feel better the more that I open up and let that happen. That's something I've strived for from the beginning. I feel, in a way, that that's happening now more than ever before.

"Perspective is huge," she continued. 'I've been through a lot as a human; this band has been through a lot as a band over all these years. To be here now and to recognize what it means to be here now… I've had a lot of losses in my life. I had a son; I'm a mom now. A lot of things have happened since the last time we've put out an album, so there's a lot to say. And there's a lot happening in the world too.

"I feel a different kind of strength and confidence," Amy added. "After just having made it to this point, there's a little bit of a new element of just not giving a shit. You kind of get to a point, after a certain point, where it's just, like, enough is enough, and life is too short. So perspective has been good for that. It's also good just for knowing what to appreciate, knowing what things in your life are worth fightning for — being able to see how tough it can be and how wonderful it can be. Living in the moment is hugely important."

EVANESCENCE has been releasing singles from its upcoming album, "The Bitter Truth", incrementally, with "Wasted On You", "Use My Voice" and "The Game Is Over" arriving over the course of the last few months.

EVANESCENCE's new music is being produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

"Use My Voice" was written to celebrate the power of speaking out in order to promote more justice in the world. The track, featuring contributions from THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Taylor Momsen and HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, was chosen by HeadCount in the USA to encourage voters to register, check their registration, or find out about their remote voting options amid the COVID-19 pandemic at UseMyVoice.org.

EVANESCENCE spent much of the last two years recording and touring in support of 2017's "Synthesis", which contained some of the band's best-loved songs — as well as a couple of new ones — reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape.

