EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE: 'I'm Always Striving To Be The Truest Version, Most Honest Version Of Myself That I Can Be'

EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee spoke to Holland's FaceCulture about the inspiration for the title of the band's upcoming album, "The Bitter Truth". "It's about a lot of things, not just political," she said (see video below). "That title, 'The Bitter Truth', what it really means is that who you are — bruises, scars, everything included — the real truth of who you are is better, is more important… We have to face who we are and the world that we live in as it is. It doesn't help anything to pretend about who you are or about the world around you. Nothing is, first of all, ever gonna improve if we deny the truth. We're never gonna save our planet by ignoring its needs; we're never gonna be able to improve as people if we can't ever admit when we're wrong. Just simply facing the truth, painful as it can be, it's the only way — it's the only way to healing.

"This has been a season of heading towards healing myself," she continued. "I lost my brother a couple of years ago, and that process, this mind-opening time, has been big on perspective and just this need to face it. I don't wanna escape; I don't wanna run away. I wanna lean in to love, and also the only way to heal I know is to take it and look at it and think about it and write about it.

"So, the bitter truth is just facing reality," Amy added. "It doesn't have to be bad. It can be the best, but life is complicated, and we are complicated. We're not all one thing. We can't know somebody just by looking at them or meeting them one time. People have a lot going on all at once.

"For me, personally, I'm — especially in music — always striving to be the truest version, most honest version of myself that I can be."

EVANESCENCE has been releasing singles from "The Bitter Truth" incrementally, with "Wasted On You", "Use My Voice" and "The Game Is Over" arriving over the course of the last few months.

EVANESCENCE's new music is being produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

"Use My Voice" was written to celebrate the power of speaking out in order to promote more justice in the world. The track, featuring contributions from THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Taylor Momsen and HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, was chosen by HeadCount in the USA to encourage voters to register, check their registration, or find out about their remote voting options amid the COVID-19 pandemic at UseMyVoice.org.

EVANESCENCE spent much of the last two years recording and touring in support of 2017's "Synthesis", which contained some of the band's best-loved songs — as well as a couple of new ones — reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape.

