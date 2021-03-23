EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE: How BILLIE EILISH Inspired 'The Bitter Truth' Album

EVANESCENCE's Amy Lee told Consequence Of Sound that teenage superstar Billie Eilish inspired her during the writing process for the band's upcoming album, "The Bitter Truth". She said: "I listen to all kinds of music. If I'm being completely honest, I don't listen to rock, mostly. It's not that I don't like it. Of course I do. I really love the new BRING ME THE HORIZON album a lot. That's my favorite new rock album in a good while. But my tastes are all over the place. I really do love good pop — like good, dark pop. So, with Billie Eilish, even more than her style, which is very dark, what I really love about her is just her authenticity. She's just being completely herself. I see a lot of things in her that remind me of myself, especially when I was younger. I get inspired by all kinds of things, even if it's just in the way that somebody arranged the songs. Like, 'Oh, they didn't end on the chorus. Why don't we do something like that?'"

"The Bitter Truth" will arrive on March 26 via BMG. EVANESCENCE's first collection of original music in ten years can be pre-ordered as a digital version, CD, vinyl and a limited-edition deluxe fan box set featuring a bonus CD, journal, poster and special cassette of exclusive audio from the making of "The Bitter Truth". Every pre-order will automatically come with downloads of already-released songs "Wasted On You", "The Game Is Over", "Use My Voice" and "Yeah Right".

"The Bitter Truth" is an epic, guitar-driven collection inspired by the (often-bitter) realities of the 21st Century and our world. The already-released songs have received early accolades from Elle, Billboard, SPIN, American Songwriter, and more, and showcase the "ferocious and hymnal" (The New York Times) sound that made EVANESCENCE a household name, as well as the drama and powerhouse vocals that made Lee "one of rock's definitive voices" (Rolling Stone).

EVANESCENCE's new music was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

Photo credit: Nick Fancher

