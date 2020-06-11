EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE And TROY MCLAWHORN Cover BANANARAMA's 'Cruel Summer' (Video)

EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee and guitarist Troy McLawhorn recently performed a cover version of BANANARAMA's "Cruel Summer" for Germany's MagentaMusik 360. Video footage of their rendition can now be seen below.

EVANESCENCE's long-awaited new album, "The Bitter Truth", will arrive later this year. The disc's first single, "Wasted On You", came out last month and is the first in a series of songs that the band will make available from "The Bitter Truth" incrementally, culminating in the release of the full album.

The video for "Wasted On You" was shot by each band member — Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, McLawhorn and guitarist Jen Majura — on their iPhones while currently in isolation at their homes.

In an interview with Music Week, Lee said that a handful of new EVANESCENCE songs are completed and mixed, and while they're "all different," she added, "I think so far the one thing that ties them together is it's going to a place that's even more raw."

Lee also told Music Week that EVANESCENCE wanted to get "back to rocking" following 2017's "Synthesis", an album that featured orchestral and electronic reworkings of old material plus two new tracks.

She explained: "I don't want to say our new album is stripped back, because it's not — it's big, powerful and luscious. But we haven't done any orchestra parts on any of the new songs, and that's not because we couldn't get together with one because of the pandemic."


