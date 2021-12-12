EVANESCENCE Tour 'Hit By COVID'; Band Credits Being Vaccinated For Having Only Mild Symptoms

EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM have postponed their show tonight (Sunday, December 12) at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio after the two bands' joint tour was "hit by COVID."

EVANESCENCE announced the concert postponement in a social media post earlier today. The band wrote: "Our tour has been hit by COVID and we are forced to postpone our show tonight in Cincinnati. We were able to reschedule the show for Monday, Dec. 20th, so hold onto your tickets! Be on the lookout for an email with additional information. Please be safe out there! See you soon."

EVANESCENCE added: "Even when you have every precaution in place, you can still get and transmit this virus. Grateful we are all vaccinated and nobody's symptoms are severe. Please be smart and stay safe this season, get the vax, wear a mask, care for one another. We will get through this together".

EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM's tour kicked off on November 5 at in Portland, Oregon and will run through December 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM first toured together in 2012. EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee later guested on the track "Break In" on HALESTORM's 2020 "Reimagined" EP and HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale lent backing vocals to the EVANESCENCE song "Use My Voice" and appeared in the accompanying music video.

EVANESCENCE is on tour supporting this year's "The Bitter Truth" album. HALESTORM is promoting its latest single, "Back From The Dead", which recently became the band's sixth No. 1 at rock radio.

