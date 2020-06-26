EVANESCENCE To Release 'The Game Is Over' Single Next Week

EVANESCENCE will release a new single, "The Game Is Over", on Wednesday, July 1.

Anyone who pre-saves the song will get a chance to hear it first on a Zoom call with the band.

EVANESCENCE's long-awaited new album, "The Bitter Truth", will arrive later this year. The disc's first single, "Wasted On You", came out last month and was said to be the first in a series of songs that the band will make available from "The Bitter Truth" incrementally, culminating in the release of the full album.

The video for "Wasted On You" was shot by each band member — singer Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, guitarist Troy McLawhorn and guitarist Jen Majura — on their iPhones while currently in isolation at their homes.

EVANESCENCE's new music is being produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

Lee told Loudwire about the musical direction of the new EVANESCENCE material: "It's a combination of a lot of things. It's definitely one hundred percent us, but it's also taking risks. And I think it's meaningful — it's deeply meaningful. But at the same time, a lot of it has attitude. I don't know if I can explain that super well, but some of our music is like that. If you can listen back and think about, especially some of the later music, like 'What You Want' or 'Call Me When You're Sober', there's a track or two in there that is the next step from that in its feeling, I would say."

This past January, EVANESCENCE returned with its first new rock recording in eight years, "The Chain (From Gears 5)". The band recorded its signature-rock version of the FLEETWOOD MAC classic following Lee having lent her vocals to the launch trailer for the Xbox Game Studios' "Gears 5" for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam, from the massively popular "Gears Of War" series.

EVANESCENCE spent much of the last two years recording and touring in support of 2017's "Synthesis", which contained some of the band's best-loved songs — as well as a couple of new ones — reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape.

