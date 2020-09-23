EVANESCENCE To Hold Virtual Concert In October

EVANESCENCE will hold a virtual concert in October, to be streamed online to fans all over the world. Singer Amy Lee spoke about the performance during an appearance this morning (Wednesday, September 23) on MSNBC's "Way Too Early". She said (see video below): "We have to put that together still, but we're going to find a way to do something.

"This whole year has been all about finding a new way to do what we usually do. It's a challenge, but we've really enjoyed finding a way to get through and connect with people, even though we have to be home and do things differently. So we're gonna make some kind of a virtual performance from home with the whole band from all the world, actually — we have people all over the country, and one bandmember in Germany."

Lee added: "So, yeah, it'll be cool to be able to just do something for people and inspire people, hopefully, through that music."

Last month, EVANESCENCE released a new single, "Use My Voice", which was written to celebrate the power of speaking out in order to promote more justice in the world. The track, featuring contributions from THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Taylor Momsen and HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, was chosen by HeadCount in the USA to encourage voters to register, check their registration, or find out about their remote voting options amid the COVID-19 pandemic at UseMyVoice.org.

EVANESCENCE's long-awaited new album, "The Bitter Truth", will arrive later this year.

The band's new music is being produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

EVANESCENCE spent much of the last two years recording and touring in support of 2017's "Synthesis", which contained some of the band's best-loved songs — as well as a couple of new ones — reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape.

