EVANESCENCE Teases 'Use My Voice' Video Featuring LZZY HALE, TAYLOR MOMSEN, SHARON DEN ADEL And More

EVANESCENCE has released a teaser for its new single, "Use My Voice". The full track will be released on Friday, August 14.
"Use My Voice" features guest appearances by several singers, including HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Taylor Momsen, WITHIN TEMPTATION's Sharon Den Adel and Lindsey Stirling.
"One of the most exciting parts of making our new song was getting a little help from our friends," said EVANESCENCE frontwoman Amy Lee. "A very special thank you to all the incredible women who lent their voices to create the tidal wave of girl power on 'Use My Voice'."
"Use My Voice" is the third single from EVANESCENCE's upcoming album, "The Bitter Truth" (BMG). The band's first collection of new original music in nine years, "The Bitter Truth" is being made available incrementally throughout 2020.
EVANESCENCE's new music is being produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.
Lee told Loudwire about the musical direction of the new EVANESCENCE material: "It's a combination of a lot of things. It's definitely one hundred percent us, but it's also taking risks. And I think it's meaningful — it's deeply meaningful. But at the same time, a lot of it has attitude. I don't know if I can explain that super well, but some of our music is like that. If you can listen back and think about, especially some of the later music, like 'What You Want' or 'Call Me When You're Sober', there's a track or two in there that is the next step from that in its feeling, I would say."
EVANESCENCE spent much of the last two years recording and touring in support of 2017's "Synthesis", which contained some of the band's best-loved songs — as well as a couple of new ones — reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape.
