EVANESCENCE Releases Cover Of THE BEATLES' 'Across The Universe'

EVANESCENCE has released a studio recording of its cover version of THE BEATLES' "Across The Universe". The track, which was previously covered by Amy Lee and her bandmates on their 2018 "Synthesis" tour, was also featured on disc two, "A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio", of the limited box-set version of EVANESCENCE's latest album, "The Bitter Truth", containing 10 live studio session songs. The song has now been made available as a digital single via all digital music service providers.

Upon its release, "The Bitter Truth" charted at No. 4 in the U.K., making it the band's fourth Top Five album in the country. EVANESCENCE's first full-length release of all-new material in a decade, "The Bitter Truth" also debuted as the top-selling rock and alternative album in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music Connect.

Shortly after its arrival on March 26, "The Bitter Truth" rose to the top of the iTunes album charts in 22 countries. Recorded during the pandemic, it confronts the dark realities of the world head-on. Yet its resounding message is one of light, and that pushing through is better than giving up.

A kiss-off to the naysayers and the cheats in the rearview mirror, "Better Without You" explodes with the "metal catharsis" that runs through 'The Bitter Truth'" (Los Angeles Times). The official music video for the track was directed by filmmaker Eric D. Howell ("Ana's Playground", "Voice From The Stone"), who also directed the video for EVANESCENCE's "Use My Voice".

EVANESCENCE's new music was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

