EVANESCENCE Guitarist JEN MAJURA On Coronavirus Outbreak: 'We'll Rise From This Stronger Than Before'

March 15, 2020 0 Comments

EVANESCENCE Guitarist JEN MAJURA On Coronavirus Outbreak: 'We'll Rise From This Stronger Than Before'

EVANESCENCE guitarist Jen Majura is the latest musician to stress the importance of international solidarity as we address the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

There have been more than 160,000 confirmed cases and more than 6,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

Earlier today (Sunday, March 15), Jen took to her Facebook to share the following message: "So now that we all have enough toilet paper and groceries for a life time, maybe it's time to reboot our behavior, manners and thoughts. Also now that everyone is more or less advices or forced to stay home due to current circumstances, how about to put your phones away for longer than 2 min (I'm sure everyone is fed up with seeing posts about the c-word anyway...)

"How about this: spend quality time with your family at home, do things you enjoy but never really have the time to do, in my case cooking, knitting, watching movies, playing board games or cards with my mum and make the best out of our situation?!

"But there's one thing I feel the need to mention: BE HUMAN!!! Put your stupid selfishness away, help others in need, do good things for others who need your help - do not shut your doors and think you're the best while sitting all alone at home in your ridiculous toilet paper castle!

"Be cautious, be smart and be careful, but don't let your humanity down... What we all need right now more than ever is solidarity and a stronger coherence to make it through this phase together as one race: HUMANS! We'll rise from this stronger than before!"

On Wednesday (March 11), the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, with director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning that he was "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction" by the authorities.

The WHO said a vast majority of coronavirus patients recover: those with mild illnesses in two weeks, while those with more severe symptoms may require three to six weeks.

In the U.S., the number of known coronavirus cases has reached at least 2,885, with some modeling studies suggesting the U.S. — if its residents don't take preventive measures — will have more than 8,000 cases by next week, 40,000 cases in two weeks, and nearly 150,000 cases by the end of the month.

So now that we all have enough toilet paper and groceries for a life time, maybe it’s time to reboot our behavior,...

Posted by Jen Majura Official on Sunday, March 15, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).