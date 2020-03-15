EVANESCENCE Guitarist JEN MAJURA On Coronavirus Outbreak: 'We'll Rise From This Stronger Than Before'

EVANESCENCE guitarist Jen Majura is the latest musician to stress the importance of international solidarity as we address the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

There have been more than 160,000 confirmed cases and more than 6,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

Earlier today (Sunday, March 15), Jen took to her Facebook to share the following message: "So now that we all have enough toilet paper and groceries for a life time, maybe it's time to reboot our behavior, manners and thoughts. Also now that everyone is more or less advices or forced to stay home due to current circumstances, how about to put your phones away for longer than 2 min (I'm sure everyone is fed up with seeing posts about the c-word anyway...)

"How about this: spend quality time with your family at home, do things you enjoy but never really have the time to do, in my case cooking, knitting, watching movies, playing board games or cards with my mum and make the best out of our situation?!

"But there's one thing I feel the need to mention: BE HUMAN!!! Put your stupid selfishness away, help others in need, do good things for others who need your help - do not shut your doors and think you're the best while sitting all alone at home in your ridiculous toilet paper castle!

"Be cautious, be smart and be careful, but don't let your humanity down... What we all need right now more than ever is solidarity and a stronger coherence to make it through this phase together as one race: HUMANS! We'll rise from this stronger than before!"

On Wednesday (March 11), the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, with director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning that he was "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction" by the authorities.

The WHO said a vast majority of coronavirus patients recover: those with mild illnesses in two weeks, while those with more severe symptoms may require three to six weeks.

In the U.S., the number of known coronavirus cases has reached at least 2,885, with some modeling studies suggesting the U.S. — if its residents don't take preventive measures — will have more than 8,000 cases by next week, 40,000 cases in two weeks, and nearly 150,000 cases by the end of the month.

