EVANESCENCE Drops Music Video For 'Better Without You'

EVANESCENCE has launched a music video for the latest single to be taken from the band's Top 5 album "The Bitter Truth". The clip for "Better Without You" can be seen below.

A kiss-off to the naysayers and the cheats in the rearview mirror, "Better Without You" explodes with the "metal catharsis" that runs through 'The Bitter Truth'" (Los Angeles Times). The video was directed by filmmaker Eric D. Howell ("Ana's Playground", "Voice From The Stone"), who also directed the video for EVANESCENCE's "Use My Voice".

EVANESCENCE has also announced its next livestream event, "Driven to Perform Livestream Concert", slated for May 13. Presented by Cooper Tires and hosted by Alice Cooper, the free concert stream will include several songs from "The Bitter Truth" performed live for the first time.

Fans can tune in at 8 p.m. CT on May 13 (2 a.m. on May 14 BST) via DrivenToPerformConcert.com or through EVANESCENCE's Facebook page.

Upon its release, "The Bitter Truth" charted at No. 4 in the U.K., making it the band's fourth Top Five album in the country. EVANESCENCE's first full-length release of all-new material in a decade, "The Bitter Truth" also debuted as the top-selling rock and alternative album in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music Connect.

Shortly after its arrival on March 26, "The Bitter Truth" rose to the top of the iTunes album charts in 22 countries. Recorded during the pandemic, it confronts the dark realities of the world head-on. Yet its resounding message is one of light, and that pushing through is better than giving up.

EVANESCENCE's new music was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

