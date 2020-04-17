EVANESCENCE Announces 'The Bitter Truth' Album; 'Wasted On You' Single To Arrive Next Week

EVANESCENCE has set "The Bitter Truth" as the title of its new album.

The first single from the effort, "Wasted On You", will be made available next Friday, April 24.

The band announced the news on Twitter, saying: "We promised you a new album in 2020 and we won't let anything stop us. We are proud to begin sharing our new album 'The Bitter Truth' with you, one piece at a time, starting with our first song 'Wasted On You' next Friday!"

EVANESCENCE's new music is being produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

Singer Amy Lee told Loudwire about the musical direction of the new EVANESCENCE material: "It's a combination of a lot of things. It's definitely one hundred percent us, but it's also taking risks. And I think it's meaningful — it's deeply meaningful. But at the same time, a lot of it has attitude. I don't know if I can explain that super well, but some of our music is like that. If you can listen back and think about, especially some of the later music, like 'What You Want' or 'Call Me When You're Sober', there's a track or two in there that is the next step from that in its feeling, I would say."

This past January, EVANESCENCE returned with its first new rock recording in eight years, "The Chain (From Gears 5)". The band recorded its signature-rock version of the FLEETWOOD MAC classic following Lee having lent her vocals to the launch trailer for the Xbox Game Studios' "Gears 5" for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam, from the massively popular "Gears Of War" series.

EVANESCENCE spent much of the last two years recording and touring in support of 2017's "Synthesis", which contained some of the band's best-loved songs — as well as a couple of new ones — reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape.

EVANESCENCE and WITHIN TEMPTATION recently announced the rescheduled dates for their joint "Worlds Collide" European tour. The trek was originally set to kick off this month, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

