EVANESCENCE Announces Livestream Event, 'A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio'

November 16, 2020 0 Comments

EVANESCENCE Announces Livestream Event, 'A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio'

EVANESCENCE will host its first public performance of the COVID era, a livestream concert experience dubbed "Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio", on Saturday, December 5 at 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. U.K. and 10 p.m. CET. The livestream will be available through Tuesday, December 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The band, which postponed their massive 2020 international tour earlier this year, safely assembled from Nashville, Sacramento, and Germany to perform live renditions of songs from their upcoming album "The Bitter Truth" for the first time, as well as some fan favorites and a few can't-miss surprises.

Advance early-bird tickets are only $9.99 and can be purchased at www.EvanescenceLive.com. Fans are encouraged to buy early before prices increase on December 1 to week of show pricing.

And check out a special sneak peak of the event with the band's first live performance video of "Use My Voice", out today, below.

Hosted at Rock Falcon Studio in Nashville where the band have been recording their new album, "The Bitter Truth", the intimate performance gives an up-close view of EVANESCENCE in the studio. In the live setting, Amy Lee's powerful vocals blend seamlessly with the group's raw, emotional arrangements, making it clear why she is "one of rock's definitive voices" (Rolling Stone). Featuring new songs as well as universally known anthems like "Bring Me To Life", the event delivers a powerful, timely performance that transitions effortlessly between guitar-driven bangers and piano ballads to bring the EVANESCENCE live experience home.

So far this year, EVANESCENCE has released three singles from "The Bitter Truth": "Wasted On You", "The Game Is Over" and the current Top 15 radio single "Use My Voice", which have garnered early praise from The New York Times, Elle magazine, Rolling Stone, and more. "Wasted on You" earned an MTV Video Music Awards nomination in the "Best Rock" category, and "Use My Voice" was this fall's get-out-the-vote anthem for HeadCount, the music industry's biggest non-partisan, nonprofit voting rights organization.

EVANESCENCE's new music is being produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

EVANESCENCE spent much of the last two years recording and touring in support of 2017's "Synthesis", which contained some of the band's best-loved songs — as well as a couple of new ones — reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).