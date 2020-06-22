EVANESCENCE And WITHIN TEMPTATION: European Tour Postponed To September 2021

Due to the ongoing restrictions preventing large gatherings and to health concerns surrounding COVID-19 as well as certain travel restrictions that remain in place, EVANESCENCE and WITHIN TEMPTATION are forced to postpone their massive co-headline European tour.

The "Worlds Collide" trek, which was originally due to kick off this past April 4, will now move to September 2021. The tour was initially postponed until September of this year in the hopes that conditions would permit the artists to perform for their fans. As the world continues to battle the virus, it has become clear that it must be delayed until next year. Specific information for the rescheduled shows will be available on the bands' web sites and at WorldsCollideTour.net. All existing tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Those unable to attend should visit their point of purchase for refunds.

EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee said: "We are so disappointed that we won't be seeing you this fall, but we're accepting the challenge 2020 is giving us and pouring our time and hearts into making a great album instead. Friends, we miss you terribly and can't wait to play these songs for you next year! Be safe, be well, we love you!"

WITHIN TEMPTATION singer Sharon Den Adel said: "We know this year will not be easy for you and we will do whatever it takes to get you through by continuing to write and release new songs. Knowing that we won't get to play for you this year is hard for everyone, but everyone's health and well-being is our number one priority. Whatever happens, this tour will happen! We can't wait to see you again in 2021. For now: stay safe."

2021 tour dates:

Sep. 08 - Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich

Sep. 09 - Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum Milan

Sep. 11 - Berlin, DE, Velodrom

Sep. 12 - Gliwice, PL, Arena Gliwice

Sep. 14 - Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Sep. 15 - Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard Arena

Sep. 17 - Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

Sep. 18 - Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

Sep. 20 - Paris, FR, Accorhotels Arena

Sep. 21 - Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Sep. 22 - Munich, DE, Zenith

Sep. 24 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal

Sep. 26 - Frankfurt, DE, Festhalle

Sep. 27 - Brussels, BE, Palais 12

Sep. 28 - Brussels, BE, Palais 12

Sep. 30 - Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro Arena

Oct. 01 - Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

Oct. 03 - Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Oct. 04 - London, UK, The O2

Oct. 07 - Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre *

* EVANESCENCE only

EVANESCENCE's long-awaited new album, "The Bitter Truth", will arrive later this year. The disc's first single, "Wasted On You", came out last month and is the first in a series of songs that the band will make available from "The Bitter Truth" incrementally, culminating in the release of the full album.

The video for "Wasted On You" was shot by each band member — singer A,y Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, guitarist Troy McLawhorn and guitarist Jen Majura — on their iPhones while currently in isolation at their homes.

Last month, WITHIN TEMPTATION released the official music video for its latest single, "Entertain You". The song was a surprisingly quick follow-up to WITHIN TEMPTATION's seventh studio album, "Resist", which came out in February 2019.

"Resist" debuted in several Top 10 charts worldwide and was the first WITHIN TEMPTATION album to ever reach a No. 1 position on the official German chart.