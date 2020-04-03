EVANESCENCE And WITHIN TEMPTATION Announce Rescheduled 'Worlds Collide' European Tour Dates

EVANESCENCE and WITHIN TEMPTATION have announced the rescheduled dates for their joint "Worlds Collide" European tour.

The trek was originally set to kick off this month, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

All venues remain the same — except for Hamburg and Frankfurt. The Hamburg show will move to the Barclaycard Arena; all tickets will be honored at the new venue and extra tickets to this show will be on sale immediately.

When asked in an interview with Kerrang! if the bands were looking forward to their shows together, WITHIN TEMPTATION singer Sharon Den Adel said: "Of course! It's a different thing for us because we've played big shows and venues in some countries, but to do a whole tour like this is something new. And with the two bands, we're in the same scene and we have some similarities. We also have some differences in the music, of course, but I think the combination makes this tour really strong."

EVANESCENCE frontwoman Amy Lee concurred, saying: "It's interesting, I've known for a long time that we share fans because I've heard of this band through the Internet talking and our fans talking about them. The offer came up for us to do this tour together and we're very excited about it. It just seems to make perfect sense, and we're all really looking forward to it."

Rescheduled "Worlds Collide" tour dates:

Sep. 02 - Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro Arena
Sep. 03 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Sep. 05 - Birmingham, UK @ Arena
Sep. 06 - London, UK @ The O2
Sep. 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Sep. 09 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Sep. 11 - Brussels, Belgium @ Palais
Sep. 12 - Brussels, Belgium @ Palais
Sep. 14 - Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena
Sep. 17 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
Sep. 18 - Leipzig, Germany @ Arena
Sep. 21 - Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
Sep. 22 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith
Sep. 24 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Sep. 25 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
Sep. 27 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
Sep. 29 - Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum Milan
Oct. 01 - Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre

EVANESCENCE is currently in the studio working on a brand new album and will be releasing the first offering from it very soon.

EVANESCENCE spent much of the last two years recording and touring in support of 2017's "Synthesis", which contained some of the band's best-loved songs — as well as a couple of new ones — reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape.

WITHIN TEMPTATION is working on brand new music which will be released in the near future to coincide with the new tour dates.

WITHIN TEMPTATION's latest album, "Resist", came out in February 2019. It marked the band's first release since 2014's "Hydra".

