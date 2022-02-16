EVANESCENCE And WITHIN TEMPTATION Announce Rescheduled Fall 2022 Dates For Their 'Worlds Collide' Tour

EVANESCENCE and WITHIN TEMPTATION have announced that their "Worlds Collide" European co-headlining tour will still happen this year. The trek, which was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to March/April 2022, will now kick off in the fall. All existing tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and all venues remain the same.

EVANESCENCE and WITHIN TEMPTATION said in a statement: "As the world is slowly reopening again, we have been feeling optimistic about the tour actually taking place in March and April. However - a lot of countries still have restrictions in place, and we are forced to make a decision right now for logistical reasons. We are aware that many fans are preparing to make their plans to attend the shows, some of which involve travel, and given the uncertainty as to exactly when certain countries will lift their restrictions, we are left with no choice but to reschedule the tour, hopefully for the final time."

Fall 2022 tour dates:

Nov. 09 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

Nov. 10 - Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum Milan

Nov. 12 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Nov. 14 - London, UK @ The O2

Nov. 15 - Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

Nov. 17 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Nov. 19 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Nov. 21 - Brussels, BE @ Palais

Nov. 22 - Brussels, BE @ Palais

Nov. 23 - Frankfurt DE @ Festhalle

Nov. 25 - Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Nov. 27 - Paris, FR @ Accor hotels Arena

Nov. 29 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Nov. 30 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Dec. 01 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

Dec. 03 - Leipzig, DE @ Leipzig Arena

Dec. 05 - Gliwice, PL @ Arena Gliwice

Dec. 07 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

Dec. 08 - Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

EVANESCENCE's latest album, "The Bitter Truth", charted at No. 4 in the U.K., making it the band's fourth Top Five album in the country. EVANESCENCE's first full-length release of all-new material in a decade, "The Bitter Truth" also debuted as the top-selling rock and alternative album in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music Connect.

Shortly after its arrival in March 2021, "The Bitter Truth" rose to the top of the iTunes album charts in 22 countries. Recorded during the pandemic, it confronts the dark realities of the world head-on. Yet its resounding message is one of light, and that pushing through is better than giving up.

A kiss-off to the naysayers and the cheats in the rearview mirror, "Better Without You" explodes with the "metal catharsis" that runs through 'The Bitter Truth'" (Los Angeles Times). The official music video for the track was directed by filmmaker Eric D. Howell ("Ana's Playground", "Voice From The Stone"), who also directed the video for EVANESCENCE's "Use My Voice".

EVANESCENCE's new music was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

Despite not being able to tour, WITHIN TEMPTATION is still moving full speed ahead, having released three singles during the pandemic: "Entertain You", "The Purge" and "Shed My Skin", the latter of which is a collaboration with the German metalcore band ANNISOKAY.

The "Shed My Skin" music video received its official premiere one day prior to WITHIN TEMPTATION's digital show "The Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality", which was held last July.