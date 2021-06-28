EVANESCENCE And HALESTORM's Fall 2021 Tour Adds Openers PLUSH and LILITH CZAR

Opening acts have been announced for EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM's fall 2021 tour: PLUSH will be joining for the first leg, and LILITH CZAR will open the shows for the second.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off Friday, November 5 in Portland, Oregon, and take the bands to arenas across the country before wrapping up in the Northeast right before the holidays. Tickets and limited VIP packages are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM 2021 tour dates:

Nov. 05 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

Nov. 07 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *

Nov. 09 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose *

Nov. 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea *

Nov. 13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State University - Viejas Arena *

Nov. 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre *

Nov. 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena *

Dec. 02 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena ^

Dec. 05 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena ^

Dec. 11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena ^

Dec. 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center ^

Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center ^

Dec. 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center ^

Dec. 17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^

Dec. 18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center ^

* PLUSH supports

^ LILITH CZAR supports

PLUSH is an all-female rock band with a mission — to bring an all-girl rock band back to the forefront of the music industry. It is composed of four talented musicians, all under the age of 21, whose accomplishments and talent eclipse their age. This female rock force consists of singer/guitarist Moriah Formica, drummer Brooke Colucci, lead guitarist Bella Perron and bassist Ashley Suppa. Their debut single, "Hate", is currently Top 30 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

"Created From Filth And Dust", the debut album from Lilith Czar, is an evocative invitation into her bold new world. It's aggressive music with warm accessibility; huge hooks with driving hard rock — the new larger-than-life icon channels the fierce combativeness of Fiona Apple and Stevie Nicks's seductive witchery. It's a sound where the pulse of NINE INCH NAILS, HALESTORM's songcraft, and the libertine spirit of David Bowie converge, all in service of a ritualistic ache for a more just and equitable world.