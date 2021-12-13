EVANESCENCE And HALESTORM Postpone Last Five Shows Of U.S. Tour Due To Multiple COVID-19 Cases

December 13, 2021 0 Comments

EVANESCENCE And HALESTORM Postpone Last Five Shows Of U.S. Tour Due To Multiple COVID-19 Cases

EVANESCENCE has postponed the remaining five shows on its U.S. tour with HALESTORM due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the touring party. The concerts in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Camden, Newark, and Worcester, which were originally scheduled to take place this week, will now happen at the end of January.

EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee said: "We've done everything we could to try and make it work, but with multiple positive COVID tests in our touring party, it just wouldn't be right to continue the show schedule as is.

"All the bands and crew have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody's symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that.

"This tour has been an unforgettable experience that we are so proud of. From the production, to our fantastic crew, to HALESTORM and LILITH CZAR and PLUSH — and most of all, to you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to you incredible fans for making this dream a reality, and making it mean so much more that we ever imagined it could. Thank you for your understanding. We love you!"

New dates:

Jan. 14 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center (postponed from Dec. 12)
Jan. 16 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion (postponed from Dec. 17)
Jan. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Peterson Events Center (postponed from Dec. 14)
Jan. 20 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center (postponed from Dec. 18)
Jan. 21 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (postponed from Dec. 15)

EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM's tour kicked off on November 5 at in Portland, Oregon and was scheduled to run through December 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM first toured together in 2012. Lee later guested on the track "Break In" on HALESTORM's 2020 "Reimagined" EP and HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale lent backing vocals to the EVANESCENCE song "Use My Voice" and appeared in the accompanying music video.

EVANESCENCE was on tour supporting this year's "The Bitter Truth" album. HALESTORM was promoting its latest single, "Back From The Dead", which recently became the band's sixth No. 1 at rock radio.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).