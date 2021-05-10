EVANESCENCE And HALESTORM Announce Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM are returning to the concert stage in the U.S. this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off Friday, November 5 in Portland, Oregon, and take the bands to arenas across the country before wrapping up in the Northeast right before the holidays.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "EVSxHS21" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be this Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local. (Check back here before the start of the presale on Wednesday for individual ticketing links for all the shows.)

The tour will bring together two of the top women in rock — Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale — for a truly badass experience night after night. Close friends as well as close collaborators, just last year, Lzzy performed back-up vocals on EVANESCENCE's "rollicking non-partisan protest song" (MTV) "Use My Voice", and Amy joined Lzzy on a new version of HALESTORM's "Break In". In addition to new music and the biggest hits from both women, the shows will highlight their personal bond and the music that's come of it.

Amy said: "Words can't express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again. We've been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can't wait to see you there!"

Lzzy said of the upcoming tour: ""We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can't think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in EVANESCENCE. I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I've missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we've experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!""

This Thursday, May 13, fans can get a sneak peek of EVANESCENCE playing live during their "Driven to Perform" Cooper Tire livestream concert, which features songs from their recently released album "The Bitter Truth" along with older favorites.

"The Bitter Truth" debuted in March as the #1 Current Rock and Alternative album in the U.S., and the band will bring audiences a high-octane rock energy to match the album, which the Los Angeles Times hailed as their "fiercest songs to date." Consequence Of Sound said of "The Bitter Truth", "Amy Lee and company triumphantly return … and it's certainly worth the wait," and the shows with HALESTORM this winter will further prove it.

Grammy-winning HALESTORM is currently in Rock Falcon Studios working diligently on its upcoming fifth album (and follow up to 2018's "Vicious") with producer Nick Raskulinecz. The band recently released their rendition of THE WHO's "Long Live Rock" in conjunction with the documentary of the same name. Hale just completed filming of the inaugural season of Hit Parader's new music competition show "No Cover", appearing as a celebrity judge alongside Alice Cooper, Bishop Briggs, Gavin Rossdale and Tosin Abasi. She also hosts "A Year In Music" for AXS TV; Season Four premiered last week. The vocalist also appeared on the theme song for the Netflix film "Thunder Force" along with Corey Taylor, Scott Ian and more. Recent HALESTORM press highlights include Forbes, Psychology Today, Refinery 29, Alternative Press, "Good Day New York", KTLA and more.

EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM 2021 tour dates:

Nov. 05 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 07 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 09 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

Nov. 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

Nov. 13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State University - Viejas Arena

Nov. 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov. 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Dec. 02 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

Dec. 05 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena

Dec. 11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Dec. 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Dec. 17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Dec. 18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center