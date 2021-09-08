EVANESCENCE And HALESTORM Add Dates To Fall 2021 Tour

September 8, 2021 0 Comments

EVANESCENCE And HALESTORM Add Dates To Fall 2021 Tour

EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM are currently preparing to kick off one of the biggest arena tours of the year and have just added additional dates in Denver, Tampa, Nashville, and Minneapolis. The trek, which kicks off November 5 in Portland, Oregon, is slated to be one of the biggest female-fronted tours in years.

Newly added shows:

Nov. 18 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
Nov. 30 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Dec. 03 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Dec. 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

The four new dates will go on sale this Friday, September 10 at 10 a.m. local time at evanescence.com and halestormrocks.com. Limited VIP packages will be available for purchase that include premium seating, access to attend EVANESCENCE's soundcheck followed by a moderated question-and-answer session with the band, exclusive merchandise items, and more.

The tour was recently featured on the cover of Pollstar, where Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale talked about the selling power of women in rock, their connection, and their plans for playing to fans live for the first time since COVID-19 hit.

Earlier in 2021, EVANESCENCE released "The Bitter Truth", its first album in 10 years, which the Los Angeles Times called their "fiercest songs to date." Current single "Better Without You" is EVANESCENCE's first Top 10 Rock Radio track in ten years, and previous single "Use My Voice" is currently nominated for "Best Rock" at the MTV Video Music Awards. It's the second year in a row that EVANESCENCE has scored a "Best Rock" nomination, as well as the second year in a row that they are the sole female-fronted act nominated in the category.

Last month, HALESTORM released "Back From The Dead", its first new music since 2018's "Vicious". Called a "biting but cathartic howler" by Rolling Stone, the song quickly achieved the most first week streams to date for the band and debuted at No. 5 on Billboard's "Hard Rock Digital Song Sales." "'Back From The Dead' is pure, full-throttle hard-rock — with a mandate-from-the-gods riff, wall-shaking drums and a climactic electric guitar solo from Joe Hottinger," praised Guitar World. The video for the song surpassed a million views a week after its premiere.

EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM tour dates:

Nov. 05 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
Nov. 07 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *
Nov. 09 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose *
Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater *
Nov. 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea *
Nov. 13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State University - Viejas Arena *
Nov. 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre *
Nov. 18 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre *
Nov. 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena *
Nov. 21 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall *
Nov. 30 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena ^
Dec. 02 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena ^
Dec. 03 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena ^
Dec. 05 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena ^
Dec. 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory ^
Dec. 11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena ^
Dec. 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center ^
Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center ^
Dec. 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center ^
Dec. 17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^
Dec. 18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center ^

* PLUSH supports
^ LILITH CZAR supports

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).