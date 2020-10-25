EUROPE Peforms 'Got To Have Faith' As Part Of Lockdown Sessions (Video)

EUROPE has launched a special series of audio-visual delights via the band's YouTube channel and social media sites under the banner "Friday Nights With Europe The Band".

The Swedish hard rockers are broadcasting every Friday, starting October 23 and running for five weeks, special re-recordings of some of the band's greatest songs recorded individually during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The first performance, a song called "Got To Have Faith" from EUROPE's 2004 album "Start From The Dark", can be seen below.

EUROPE's own film footage was compiled and edited by the band's longtime video director Patric Ullaeus at rEvolver.se, with all audio mixed by famed producer Kevin Shirley. Also featured is a cameo voice-over by Scott Gorham.

EUROPE singer Joey Tempest says: "We wanted to do something special for our fans and rock enthusiasts.

"We have re-recorded and filmed some uplifting songs from our back catalog, done during lockdown and over the summer in our home studios and rehearsal spaces.

"We had a blast just playing together again. Knowing we would start up our 'Friday Nights With Europe The Band' on our social media this autumn made it extra special.

"We hope to keep these exclusive evenings going for our fans for a long time. At the same time, keeping our name out there during this non-touring era by streaming and posting exclusive material."

EUROPE has released six albums since reuniting 17 years ago: "Start From The Dark" (2004), "Secret Society" (2006), "Last Look At Eden" (2009), "Bag Of Bones" (2012), "War Of Kings" (2015) and "Walk The Earth" (2017).

"Walk The Earth" was made available via Hell & Back Recordings (Silver Lining Music). It was recorded at famed Abbey Road Studios in London with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (RIVAL SONS, Shooter Jennings, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton).

