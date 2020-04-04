EUROPE Documentary In The Works

April 4, 2020 0 Comments

EUROPE Documentary In The Works

A documentary about veteran Swedish hard rockers EUROPE could be on the horizon.

Singer Joey Tempest revealed EUROPE's tentative plan to make a film during a recent interview with Tom Cridland of Greatest Music Of All Time.

Speaking about EUROPE's future activities, Tempest said: "We get asked a lot about a film or documentary. So that's one thing in the future that's there for us to do. I mean, there's the early years of Upplands Väsby and Stockholm and how hard rock really started happening around the world as well. So there's a lot to be told there… [We still have the] original members. We've done six new albums now. We did five the first period. We won a Grammy [Grammis award] in Sweden the other year; we never won anything like that. It's amazing."

EUROPE has released six albums since reuniting 17 years ago — "Start From The Dark" (2004), "Secret Society" (2006), "Last Look At Eden" (2009), "Bag Of Bones" (2012), "War Of Kings" (2015) and "Walk The Earth" (2017) — and, according to Joey, there are no plans for the band to slow down.

"The last two or three albums just felt really, really good," he said. "And we're in a good place, so we're just gonna keep going, touring. We work quite hard. 'Walk The Earth' feels like you wanna walk the earth; it feels like you wanna go to all the places. What we have left is South America; we've got America left. We just came from Japan. We did Australia, U.K., Europe, Scandinavia. So we're working on walking the earth at the moment. And recording next year, the follow-up [album], hopefully with [producer] Dave [Cobb] again. And learn more about music and move on."

"Walk The Earth" was released in October 2017 via Hell & Back Recordings (Silver Lining Music). It was recorded at famed Abbey Road Studios in London with the aforementioned Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (RIVAL SONS, Shooter Jennings, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton).

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).