EUROPE Documentary In The Works

A documentary about veteran Swedish hard rockers EUROPE could be on the horizon.

Singer Joey Tempest revealed EUROPE's tentative plan to make a film during a recent interview with Tom Cridland of Greatest Music Of All Time.

Speaking about EUROPE's future activities, Tempest said: "We get asked a lot about a film or documentary. So that's one thing in the future that's there for us to do. I mean, there's the early years of Upplands Väsby and Stockholm and how hard rock really started happening around the world as well. So there's a lot to be told there… [We still have the] original members. We've done six new albums now. We did five the first period. We won a Grammy [Grammis award] in Sweden the other year; we never won anything like that. It's amazing."

EUROPE has released six albums since reuniting 17 years ago — "Start From The Dark" (2004), "Secret Society" (2006), "Last Look At Eden" (2009), "Bag Of Bones" (2012), "War Of Kings" (2015) and "Walk The Earth" (2017) — and, according to Joey, there are no plans for the band to slow down.

"The last two or three albums just felt really, really good," he said. "And we're in a good place, so we're just gonna keep going, touring. We work quite hard. 'Walk The Earth' feels like you wanna walk the earth; it feels like you wanna go to all the places. What we have left is South America; we've got America left. We just came from Japan. We did Australia, U.K., Europe, Scandinavia. So we're working on walking the earth at the moment. And recording next year, the follow-up [album], hopefully with [producer] Dave [Cobb] again. And learn more about music and move on."

"Walk The Earth" was released in October 2017 via Hell & Back Recordings (Silver Lining Music). It was recorded at famed Abbey Road Studios in London with the aforementioned Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (RIVAL SONS, Shooter Jennings, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton).

