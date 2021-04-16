ESCAPE THE FATE Drops Music Video For 'Lightning Strike'

ESCAPE THE FATE has released its seventh studio album, "Chemical Warfare", via Better Noise Music. The dynamic offering, produced by John Feldmann (BLINK-182, PANIC! AT THE DISCO, THE USED) and co-produced by the band's lead guitarist Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft, contains collaborations with alt-rock icon and BLINK-182 drummer Travis Barker and award-winning violinist Lindsey Stirling, further amplifying the band's inclusive and experimental spirit that has captured the hearts and ears of fans for over 15 years. The 12-song tracklist sees the Las Vegas-bred group creating its most lyrically empowered and sonically adventurous project yet.

"This album marks a new, empowering chapter for us as a band. As artists, it's our responsibility to capture the truth with our music. This project is our most honest and authentic to date: reflective and loud, all encompassing of the beautiful contradictions that music allows," the band said in a collective statement. "We loved working with our collaborators, including our super producer John, and our talented friends Travis and Lindsey. We can't wait for our fans to experience this body of work in full, and hopefully together with us in person soon when live music can be experienced as it should, safely with our guards down and the volume up."

ESCAPE THE FATE is also celebrating the release of the album with the premiere of the music video for one of the tracks, "Lightning Strike", on which Travis Barker plays the drums. The new visual sees the band in its most natural state — performing, knuckling down on their instruments as though their lives depend on it, and having a good time in, capturing true catharsis.

Of the track, the band says: "This is a psych-up song. It's heavy and light, fun yet meaningful - capturing that universal feeling of wanting to trap lightning in a bottle. We hope listeners will feel inspired to take control of whatever chaos is haunting them as they listen to this one."

ESCAPE THE FATE has been earning critical praise for the music of "Chemical Warfare" since last summer, with the release of the anthemic "Walk On", which also served as a soundtrack single for the acclaimed feature "Sno Babies" (released via Better Noise Films). They followed it up with the Stirling-assisted "Invincible", an energetic, sonic ride about resilience that Pure magazine called "a spectacularly vigorous and exceedingly touching alt-rock song...that packs an incredibly powerful punch." The song will appear in the upcoming Better Noise Films horror-thriller "The Retaliators". And most recently, the band kicked off 2021 with single "Not My Problem", a soulful, cathartic hard rock offering with Barker lending his drum skills to the track.

In celebration of the album's release, fans will be able to catch ESCAPE THE FATE bandmembers tonight, April 16 on their Twitch account, celebrating the album's release with a listening party at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST. Bandmembers will continue the celebration on their Twitch account tomorrow, April 17 at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST.

"Chemical Warfare" track listing:

01. Lightning Strike (2:46)

02. Invincible (feat. Lindsey Stirling) (3:52)

03. Unbreakable (3:02)

04. Chemical Warfare (3:14)

05. Erase You (2:28)

06. Not My Problem (feat. Travis Barker) (3:25)

07. Burn the Bridges (3:40)

08. Demons (2:54)

09. Hand Grenade (2:40)

10. Ashes (Broken World) (3:05)

11. My Gravity (3:19)

12. Walk On (3:34)

