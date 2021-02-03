ERIK RUTAN Will Continue With HATE ETERNAL Despite Joining CANNIBAL CORPSE As An Official Member

Erik Rutan says that he will continue playing with HATE ETERNAL even though he has just been named a permanent member of CANNIBAL CORPSE.

On Tuesday, CANNIBAL CORPSE revealed the details of its upcoming 15th studio album, "Violence Unimagined", due on April 16 via Metal Blade Records. Rutan, one of the death metal's most acclaimed guitarists who is known for his time as part of MORBID ANGEL throughout the '90s and early 2000s, as well as handling vocals/guitars for HATE ETERNAL, lent his guitar as well as production skills to the effort, which was recorded at his Mana Recording in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Several hours after CANNIBAL CORPSE made Rutan's addition to the band official, he took took to HATE ETERNAL's Facebook page to write: "I felt it very important to personally share some big news with all of you today.... I am officially joining CANNIBAL CORPSE! I am super excited and honored and honestly it still seems a bit surreal.

"CANNIBAL CORPSE has been a big part of my life and career having listened to them for over 30 years, produced 5 albums with them, done many many tours together and having decades of friendships with everyone involved. Anyone that knows me knows that I will give everything I have to being the best I can be with CC. For the new album 'Violence Unimagined' I contributed and wrote 3 songs of music and lyrics as well as playing guitar, producing and mixing it at Mana Recording.

"I am very very proud of what we achieved together.

"I have been sitting here today reflecting on my life and career and the journey to get here. 30 years ago I was recording my first album with RIPPING CORPSE at 19 years of age, then onto MORBID ANGEL, then starting and continuing with HATE ETERNAL and Mana Recording and now CANNIBAL CORPSE. I feel so grateful to have been and still continue to be a part of this music that I feel so passionate about and embrace.

"HATE ETERNAL will absolutely continue on.. JJ, Johnny and I look forward to recording another unrelenting HATE ETERNAL album in the future when the time is right.

"As many people know I have always done multiple things in my career and I plan on continuing that starting with CANNIBAL CORPSE as well as HATE ETERNAL, Mana Recording, producing and other musical endeavors when time allows.

"We will have some other great HE news to share in the near future and look forward to continuing down the path I have been a part of for decades.

"Hope everyone is doing well and staying healthy and excited to what the future shall behold!

"Thank you all for your unwavering and undying support. It means the world to me. Eternal Gratitude."

Rutan joins CANNIBAL CORPSE as the replacement for longtime guitarist Pat O'Brien, who was arrested in Florida more than two years ago on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault. Deputies said he burglarized a house and charged at a deputy with a knife.

O'Brien allegedly broke into a Northdale, Florida home on December 10, 2018 and shouted that "the rapture is coming" before pushing a woman to the ground. He ran toward a responding deputy with a knife and was subdued with a stun gun.

Less than half a mile from where O'Brien was arrested, a fire broke out at the house he was renting, sending flames billowing into the night sky from the roof. Fire marshals found a large cache of weapon, locked safes and potential explosive devices inside O'Brien's home.

The owner of the home where O'Brien was arrested wouldn't go on camera but told ABC Action News he thought the guitarist was hallucinating when he spoke to him and claimed "someone was after him." The homeowner added O'Brien seemed scared and at one point even hid in his closet.

Erik Rutan photo credit: Alex Morgan Imaging

