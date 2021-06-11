ERIK RUTAN Releases HATE ETERNAL Guitar Book Via SHEET HAPPENS

CANNIBAL CORPSE and HATE ETERNAL guitarist Erik Rutan has teamed up with Sheet Happens Publishing to deliver the complete guitar transcription of 10 HATE ETERNAL songs. "Best Of Hate Eternal Vol. 1" is out now. The 162-page tab book spans across all of the band's releases. This book comes with a copy of the "print-ready" PDF e-book and the complete Guitar Pro 7 files for the entire album.

Featured songs:

01. All Hope Destroyed

02. Behold Judas

03. Bringer Of Storms

04. Catacombs

05. I, Monarch

06. Phoenix Amongst The Ashes

07. Powers That Be

08. Servants Of The Gods

09. Tombeau (Le Tombeau De La Fureur Et Des Flammes)

10. Whom Gods May Destroy

Rutan comments: "The day is finally upon us for the release of the first-ever official HATE ETERNAL guitar tab book entitled HATE ETERNAL 'Best Of - Vol I' on Sheet Happens Publishing.

"I am absolutely ecstatic to release this into the universe! With the guidance of Luke Hoskin and everyone at the fantastic Sheet Happens Publishing, along with the tremendous help of the super talented Evan Bradley working with me and transcribing, we have put together this fabulous book that comes in multiple formats. This will enable and allow guitarists to be able to fully grasp and learn HATE ETERNAL riffs and songs the way they were written and intended to be played."

He adds: "Having recorded seven studio albums with HATE ETERNAL thus far, it was quite a challenge to choose 10 songs for this first book and achieve. I really wanted it to cover a lot of our catalog as well as songs that really encompass my playing and composing style as a rhythm and lead guitarist and songwriter. These 10 songs represent a lot of the creative feel and unique style and techniques that have been crafted for well over 30 years. I look forward to doing more tablature books in the future to cover even more of the HATE ETERNAL landscape.

"I am so thankful to everyone who is and has been a part of HATE ETERNAL and grateful to all the people who have helped, contributed and supported us to become what we are today. I could not be more excited to know for the first time ever, people truly will have a unique insight into the complexities, the range and depth of emotion and insanity of what is the musical legacy of HATE ETERNAL. Gratitude!"

HATE ETERNAL recently released an entirely instrumental version of 2018's "Upon Desolate Sands" album. The record is available now via the official HATE ETERNAL Bandcamp.

Erik Rutan photo credit: Alex Morgan Imaging