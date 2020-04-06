ERIC PETERSON: Why TESTAMENT Decided Against Including Ballad On 'Titans Of Creation' Album

TESTAMENT's Eric Peterson says that the band's next studio album will contain a ballad. The guitarist, who is currently promoting TESTAMENT's latest LP, "Titans Of Creation", told Eonmusic: "We had a ballad for this record, but it just wasn't ready, and it was too good of a melody to just throw it together. So, we'll save it for the next record and it'll be even better because it'll be ready. So, I'm excited about that one."

Regarding the musical direction of "Titans Of Creation", Peterson said: "There's more melody for sure. It's still got the heaviness, but the melody can trick you sometimes. The melody makes you start singing. It's not like a bunch of 'Curse Of Osiris' songs, which is the second-to-last track. I think it's cool to have melody. It's something that you remember and you hum. But it's still pretty heavy, but it has the melody, which is great, especially for a band like TESTAMENT. We thrive on the melody, I think."

Back in 2018, TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy said that the follow-up to 2016's "Brotherhood Of The Snake" album would include a ballad. "Eric has told me, 'I've got a ballad on this record, so be ready!'" Chuck stated in an interview at the time. "I was, like, 'All right…,' because we haven't done a ballad in 20-something years probably. I mean, a full-on ballad. 'Born In A Rut', off the other one ['Brotherhood Of The Snake'], it's soft and has melody, but it's not really a true ballad.

"Titans Of Creation" was released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was produced by Billy and Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

TESTAMENT recently completed "The Bay Strikes Back 2020" European tour with EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL.