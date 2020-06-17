EPICA's European Tour With APOCALYPTICA Postponed To 2021

The "Epic Apocalypse Tour" featuring Dutch symphonic titans EPICA and Finnish cello masters APOCALYPTICA with support by Helsinki prog metallers WHEEL has been postponed to spring 2021.

EPICA's Simone Simons comments: "As we were awaiting our tour with APOCALYPTICA with great anticipation, we are now forced to have a little bit more patience. This might not come as a surprise, as you have all seen our colleagues in the music business rescheduling their tours as well. We have decided that it is the best thing to do during these uncertain times.

"We want to give you the best possible experience and value your health deeply. We will be back full force and can't wait to see all your faces again when you hear our new music live for the first time. Everybody stay strong and be patient, your waiting will be worth while."

EPICA will tour in support of its new album which will be released early next year.

"The Epic Apocalypse Tour 2021" dates:

Mar. 01 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

Mar. 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

Mar. 03 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol0

Mar. 05 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

Mar. 06 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

Mar. 07 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

Mar. 08 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

Mar. 10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

Mar. 11 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

Mar. 12 - Brno, Czech Republic - Hala Vodova

Mar. 13 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

Mar. 14 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

Mar. 17 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

Mar. 18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

Mar. 20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

Mar. 21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum

Apr. 01 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

Apr. 07 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum

Apr. 08 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

Apr. 09 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

Apr. 11 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

Apr. 12 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

Apr. 13 - Paris, France - Zenith

Apr. 14 - Brussel, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

Apr. 16 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Apr. 17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

Apr. 18 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

Apr. 20 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

Apr. 21 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP arena

Apr. 22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

Apr. 24 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier

Apr. 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Apr. 27 - London, UK - Roundhouse

Apr. 28 - Manchester, UK - Academy

EPICA recently entered Sandlane Recording Facilities in Rijen, Netherlands to record their new album. The follow-up to 2016's "The Holographic Principle" is once again being produced by Joost Van Den Broek (POWERWOLF, AYREON).

Last fall, EPICA celebrated the 10th anniversary of its milestone album "Design Your Universe". To mark this special occasion, EPICA re-released this fan-favorite LP as a "gold edition" on October 4 through Nuclear Blast. This edition contains the album remixed and remastered by Joost Van Den Broek with updated artwork and a second disc containing newly recorded acoustic versions of "Design Your Universe" songs.

November 2019 saw the release of "The Essence Of Epica", a lavishly designed and fully illustrated, high-quality hardback which tells the story of EPICA in bandmembers' own words. The book is available in two distinct editions: the Classic is a 208-page, hardback with foil detailing, filled with over 200 images; the Signature hardback is signed by the band and comes in a deluxe clamshell box with three exclusive, original art prints created by Stefan Heilemann.