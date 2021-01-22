EPICA Releases Official Visualizer For New Single 'Rivers'

Dutch symphonic metallers EPICA will release their new album, "Omega", on February 26 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2016's "The Holographic Principle" was once again produced by Joost Van Den Broek (POWERWOLF, AYREON) in part at Sandlane Recording Facilities in Rijen, Netherlands.

EPICA has released the official visualizer video for the third single from the album, titled "Rivers". The clip, which was created by Jens De Vos of Panda Production, can be seen below.

Singer Simone Simons comments: "Our third single has arrived! 'Rivers' symbolizes the calmness and at the same time the uncertainty in life, the ebb and flow. The calm water represents peace, and a strong river stream means that you have to face challenges and swim against the tide of life."

Guitarist/vocalist Mark Jansen previously stated about "Omega": "I am very proud of this album, as I am convinced we have written a very refreshing and well-balanced album even after so many years of existence.

"Our strength is that we have many great songwriters in one band. We have managed to combine each other's strongest qualities and select the best songs. It was a fruitful period of spending time together to work as one team on those tracks. I think this has made the biggest difference compared to our previous albums. Still using the advantages of comfortably sending files by the Internet to each other but combining that with coming physically together again to work on all the tracks.

"I think I have listened to 'Omega' about 50 times already and still can't get enough of it!"

"Omega" track listing:

01. Alpha - Anteludium

02. Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity

03. The Skeleton Key

04. Seal of Solomon

05. Gaia

06. Code Of Life

07. Freedom - The Wolves Within

08. Kingdom Of Heaven, Part 3 - The Antediluvian Universe

09. Rivers

10. Synergize - Manic Manifest

11. Twilight Reverie - The Hypnagogic State

12. Omega - Sovereign Of The Sun Spheres

In the fall of 2019, EPICA celebrated the 10th anniversary of its milestone album "Design Your Universe". To mark this special occasion, EPICA re-released this fan-favorite LP as a "gold edition" through Nuclear Blast. This edition contains the album remixed and remastered by Joost Van Den Broek with updated artwork and a second disc containing newly recorded acoustic versions of "Design Your Universe" songs.

November 2019 saw the release of "The Essence Of Epica", a lavishly designed and fully illustrated, high-quality hardback which tells the story of EPICA in bandmembers' own words. The book is available in two distinct editions: the Classic is a 208-page, hardback with foil detailing, filled with over 200 images; the Signature hardback is signed by the band and comes in a deluxe clamshell box with three exclusive, original art prints created by Stefan Heilemann.

